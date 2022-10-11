The Stanwood Camano News was honored Saturday with 21 awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Editor Evan Caldwell earned first place in the News Writer of the Year category, one of 11 awards he collected. He also took second place as Photographer of the Year among WNPA member newspapers.
Reporter Peggy Wendel received four awards, contributing writer Mary Jennings won three awards and advertising representative Derek Smith was honored with three awards.
Caldwell won first-place awards in news headline writing and color pictorial photo in addition to sharing the first-place honor with Wendel in the comprehensive coverage category for their work on the four-part Growing Forward series examining how the area is changing.
Caldwell also earned second-place honors for a color sports action photo from the Mat Classic state wrestling championships, breaking news for coverage of storm-related flooding last November and in COVID-19 coverage for a profile on a Camano Island woman surviving months in a virus-related coma.
He earned third-place nods in the short news story category for a story about the effort to restore a bell atop the historic Camano City Schoolhouse, the sports feature category on the Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby and in the color feature photo category for an underwater picture of the "Pumpkins in the Pool" event at the Stanwood-Camano YMCA.
In addition to sharing the first-place award for comprehensive coverage, Wendel earned second-place honors in short feature writing for the story of a local 92-year-old who makes and sells handcrafted fishing tackle and in arts feature reporting for a story about how local artists Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy used photos to tell the story of their lives. Wendel also earned third-place awards in animal features for a story about the increasing numbers of bald eagles and in short personality profiles for the tale of a Camano family upholding grandma's tradition of swimming Port Susan.
Jennings was honored with a second-place award for her ongoing Explore History series and a story about a local effort to deliver aid directly to Ukraine. She took home a third-place award in the business category for an article about local businesses bouncing back from the pandemic.
Smith won first place for in-house newspaper advertisement detailing reasons to subscribe to the newspaper, third place for half-page color advertising for Glass Quest and third place in humorous ad for an advertisement featuring a duck eating ice cream.
The awards, for content published from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, were announced during the WNPA convention on Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.