Growing forward

The Stanwood Camano News was honored Saturday with 21 awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.

Editor Evan Caldwell earned first place in the News Writer of the Year category, one of 11 awards he collected. He also took second place as Photographer of the Year among WNPA member newspapers.

