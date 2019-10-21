The Stanwood Camano News brought home nine awards from the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association earlier this month, placing in the top three for General Excellence.
The newspaper won the third-place award this year for General Excellence, a prestigious award within the industry that compares overall quality of newspapers of similar size.
Journalist Evan Caldwell earned third place in the Photographer of the Year category.
Caldwell earned additional accolades, including first-place awards for a profile on Bob Neale, who flew a P-40 Tomahawk during WWII and later settled on Camano Island, and a feature on the Stanwood youth football team’s path to the national tournament. He also earned a second-place award for a feature on Camano Fire’s community paramedicine program.
Reporter Peggy Wendel earned a first-place award for a profile on a former WWII nurse now living on Camano. She also took home a second place award for a story on a local multi-generational dance program and a third-place for a story on Hollywood composer Ron Jones setting up shop in Stanwood.
The awards were announced during the WNPA convention in Olympia on Oct. 11.
