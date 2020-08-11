The plan for online schooling this fall continues to take shape.
Stanwood-Camano school officials laid out more details to the School Board last week, touching on remote learning, student schedules, food services, building sanitization and more.
“In the spring, we were thrust into a situation none of us were really prepared for,” Lloy Schaaf, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said during the online school board meeting Aug. 4. “Now, we’ve had some time to get our feet underneath us.”
Schaaf described how the district plans to arrange student schedules, which will also include time with specialists, such as for P.E. and library.
“But specifically what that will look like, we still have work to do,” she said.
Elementary students will likely have regular online meetings Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with an emphasis on English language arts and math. Secondary students will gather using Google Meet for odd periods (1, 3 and 5) on Mondays and Thursdays and even periods (2, 4 and 6) on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Teachers will use this class time to play pre-recorded videos, do live instruction or use a combination of both. Teachers will be available Wednesdays for parents and students to ask questions.
“Language arts teachers have been chomping at the bit to do more live instruction, but others, such as some math teachers, wanted to pre-record a video and then air it and communicate with students during the live class,” Schaaf said.
The plan calls for teachers to share the weekly plan and a week’s worth of assignments with students for each class, Schaaf said.
She added that currently the plan is to offer all the classes students have already signed up for, even electives such as weight training and woodshop. Though, she added, teachers and administration are continuing to work out how some classes will function online.
Meanwhile, teachers and the district are offering professional development classes weekdays from Aug. 3-20. More training will continue throughout the year, officials said.
The professional development for teachers is “one of the critical components,” Schaaf said, adding that the training is focused on remote learning platforms and techniques.
Dan Johnston, the district’s director of assessment and technology, said Chromebooks and internet cellular hotspot devices continue to be made available to those who need one.
“We still have to work with meeting those students' needs who lack connectivity,” he told the board, adding that current plans include delivering flash drives of educational materials to students on a weekly basis.
However, the plan for fall does include some limited face-to-face services in small groups such as students enrolled in special education, English language learners and kindergartners.
“We know we need to support our kindergarten in a different way,” Johnston said. “We’re going to need to provide some extra support. ... We are working with the unions on what we can do in a safe way in a face-to-face model to bring them in some capacity and support them in some way.”
Since some groups will be in buildings, maintenance crews have been preparing schools to be as sanitary as possible, said Mark Carter, the district’s director of student services and safety.
The district, with the help of Northwest Educational Service District 189, ordered cloth face coverings, disposable masks, reusable face shields, transparent face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, UV sanitizers for each building, plexiglass barriers, directional floor signage and other safety materials. Deliveries are expected later this month.
District Maintenance Manager Kevin Cruse said schools are planned to be disinfected throughout the day as well as overnight. Also, maintenance crews have been pulled from normal summer tasks to clean every HVAC unit, he said.
“HVAC units will start up two hours before students arrive and a hour after students leave and run continuously while they’re there,” he said. “They will bring in 100% outside air.”
Transportation Supervisor Lisa Orton said bus drivers will be screened before work, wear face masks and provide students with masks, which will be required on the bus. Students will be seated as far apart as possible, and siblings will be seated together.
The windows will be cracked open, and buses will be cleaned between runs, Orton added.
The district’s plans come as some districts elsewhere in the nation have returned to in-person classes and already experienced outbreaks. In a Georgia school district last week, 260 employees were barred from entering their schools because they either tested positive for the coronavirus or had been directly exposed to someone who had.
In Indiana and Mississippi, school districts had outbreaks at schools and began emergency quarantine protocols.
In a news conference Aug. 5, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and this state’s top health and education officials announced new recommendations to school districts, but stopped short of mandating schools start all or mostly online.
Inslee, the state’s schools chief Chris Reykdal and state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said that in communities where risks are low, schools should prioritize face-to-face instruction for those who are most likely to struggle with remote learning, such as elementary students and those with disabilities.
Schools in high-risk areas — places with a rate of more than 75 infections per 100,000 residents over a two-week period — should “strongly consider" distance learning, with an option for limited in-person instruction for some students, according to the guidance. Districts in high-risk counties should also consider canceling sports and extracurricular activities, the guidance states. The Wesco conference had already postponed all of Stanwood High School's athletics for the fall.
As of Monday, 25 Washington counties were considered high risk, including Snohomish County, which had recorded 87.3 infections per 100,000 over the past two weeks, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Counties considered low risk, with a rate of infection less than 25 cases per 100,000, are encouraged to implement a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for middle school and high school students, and full-time in-person learning for elementary students, according to the guidance.
The recommendations “are based on science, they are based on the health of our children,” Inslee said. “We are not going to allow our state to be hammered by this virus as other states and other countries have been.”
In Snohomish County, COVID-19 the rate of cases per 100,000 residents has declined for two straight weeks, but remain near March levels.
Meanwhile, Stanwood-Camano school officials continue to finalize their remote learning plans, which will be discussed at the next school board meeting on Aug. 18.
“We are committed to providing the best education possible and continue our efforts to provide the best education in the safest way possible,” Superintendent Jean Shumate said.
Budget estimates released
The School Board saw the preliminary budget for the upcoming school year. The board plans to discuss and possibly approve the 2020-21 budget on Aug. 18.
According to the preliminary budget, the district is likely to spend about $2.3 million more than its 2020-21 budgeted revenue of $78.5 million, said Steve Lidgard, the district’s business and finance director.
The increased spending and decreased revenue were expected even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidgard said. However, the full extent of the financial impacts of the coronavirus won’t be known until later this year.
The district starts the year with a $9.7 million general fund balance. Lidgard said the estimated budgets for the next few years continue to call for dipping into the reserves, but not falling below the board-mandated limit of 5% of revenues.
In addition, the district plans to collect about $837,000 less in 2021 from the levy that voters approved in February. That’s because, per state law, the cap for voter-approved enrichment levies for districts with less than 40,000 full-time students is $2,500 per full-time equivalent student.
The district had projected a tax rate of $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed property, but that rate will likely be lower now because it's capped at the lower collection level.
“However, enrollment, which drives our funding, remains a question mark,” Lidgard said. “We’re not sure how many students will not be coming back or how many will choose (Alternative Learning Programs), which fund at a lower level. We’re also keeping an eye on state transportation funding, which is based on ridership. All the while we know the state is looking at more cuts.”
The proposed budget is available at stanwood.wednet.edu.
District, classified employees reach deal
The School Board approved a new three-year contract with the Public School Employees of Stanwood-Camano.
The union, which represents custodial, maintenance, transportation, secretarial, paraeducator and food service employees, ratified the deal in July.
Under the agreement, workers will get an average of a 3% raise this year and a 2% raise next year. The group will return to the bargaining table in the third year to discuss wages, according to district officials.
In addition, the contract includes an additional holiday day for custodial, technology staff, mechanics and maintenance staff “in recognition of the work done to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on students, staff and facilities,” according to the agreement.
