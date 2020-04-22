More than 100 photo entries made for this year’s Stanwood Camano Telephone Directory cover contest.
Staff judges narrowed the selection to a handful of outstanding photos featuring scenes epitomizing the Stanwood-Camano area.
Michael Wooten of Stanwood submitted the winning photo, which will be unveiled when the area’s original local phone book is released in June. He won the first-place prize of a $100 Visa card.
Wooten said he took the winning photo of a Great Blue Heron while on a walk along Wiley Slough on Fir Island near Conway.
“I’ve seen that heron a couple times. He’s kind of a ham,” Wooten said. “I have pictures of him fishing, too.”
Wooten said photography has been a longtime hobby. He enjoys taking photos of birds, even selling some as a fundraiser for the Skagit Audubon Society.
Matt Ferguson of Camano Island took second place with his image of Mount Baker as seen from Iverson Spit during winter high tide. Ferguson receives a $50 gift certificate from a phone book advertiser of his choice.
“I like to go out and shoot photos quite often. It’s what I like to spend my weekends doing,” said Ferguson, who specializes in wildlife and landscape photography. “I just enjoy getting out in nature and sharing it with people.”
For anyone wanting to reserve advertising space in next year’s local phone book, call 360-629-8066, ext. 2191 or 2192.
