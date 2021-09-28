Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Stanwood-Camano School Board unanimously approved a new three-year contract with its teacher union during its meeting Sept. 21.
The contract will give teachers a 4% raise this year. Half the increase is the amount of the Implicit Price Deflator, or IPD, and is funded by the state. The IPD is a figure determined by the U.S. Department of Commerce and used to measure inflation. Most districts will receive state funding for IPD.
In each of the final two years of the contract, teachers will receive a 2% salary increase plus the IPD increase.
The deal covers 313 certificated employees. It was negotiated and agreed to over the spring and summer. The previous three-year contract came after tense talks and a three-day strike in 2018 that resulted in double-digit percentage pay raises.
That 2018 contract was unique because districts and union officials across the state were renegotiating new salary schedules in the wake of the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, which led lawmakers to allocate an extra $2 billion for school salaries. That equated to about an extra $9.2 million from the state to the Stanwood-Camano School District.
In the newly approved three-year pact, other changes include the addition of middle school librarians, increasing substitute pay to $190 a day and starting a mentor program for new teachers.
Other business
The board welcomed student advisers for the upcoming school year. The advisers serve alongside the board to give reports from a student perspective. Stanwood High junior Andrew Norton and Lincoln Hill High senior Madalyn Thornton were sworn in.
The board accepted two donations: $2,000 from Fred and Delores Johnson to Utsalady Elementary for health room supplies, and $200 from The Blackbaud Giving Fund, on behalf of Boeing and its donors, to Cedarhome Elementary School in support of student programs.
