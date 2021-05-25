The Stanwood-Camano School Board honored employees of the year during its May 18 meeting.
Utsalady Elementary teacher Diane Wood received the Certificated Employee of the Year award.
“She quickly builds relationships with students, and she goes the extra mile for her students,” Utsalady Principal Julie Echols said.
This school year, Woods moved from second grade to teaching an online-only kindergarten class.
She was nominated for the award by the family of one of her students, whose younger sister was diagnosed with a rare cancer requiring rigorous treatment.
“She understands what stuff our family is going through and has gone out of her way to deliver school supplies when no one could get to the school,” the family wrote in the nomination.
When accepting the award, Woods said she continues to connect with the student every day.
Don Vennetti, the district’s director of Food Services, was presented the Classified Employee of the Year award.
Vennetti was nominated for his swift action and leadership in finding creative ways to get meals to students during the pandemic.
“We spent so many hours brainstorming in our office on how to get kids food last spring, and he was always thinking outside the box and being creative,” District Superintendent Jean Shumate said.
The School Board also presented its Special Recognition Award to district health nurses Samantha MacDonald and Mary Hoffman for outstanding service to families, students, staff and district community.
“These two have been instrumental in keeping our students healthy and safe,” School Board member Ken Christoferson said.
Among the many COVID-related efforts in the past year, Hoffman and MacDonald created mobile health screening kits for each school in addition to training school staff on new health procedures and testing programs.
“The community has a comfort level due to your efforts,” Christoferson said.
COVID testing update
The district has administered 783 rapid COVID tests since beginning those tests in mid-April. So far, there have been five positive test results.
The bulk of the tests — more than 600 — have been conducted on Stanwood High athletes, where one test returned positive since mid-April.
The rapid testing, which gets results in 25 minutes, is administered to athletes prior to away sporting competitions and before boarding a bus or district vehicle.
The rest of the tests were mostly performed on students and staff who were exhibiting symptoms.
The School Board approved an amendment to the district’s COVID-19 testing services agreement with test-provider Seattle Children’s Hospital, allowing the district to expand the testing population beyond students and staff.
School officials said they’re continuing to work on a system to accommodate the expanded testing.
