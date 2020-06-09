The Stanwood-Camano School Board honored four retiring employees at its virtual June 2 meeting.
Geri Prater, Career & Technical Education teacher at Stanwood High, is retiring after 19 years. Linda Anderson, special education teacher at Elger Bay Elementary School, is retiring after 18 years. Sonja Beam, special education secretary at Stanwood High School, is retiring after 26 years. Monja O'Boyle, a bus driver, is retiring after 26 years.
“(Prater) spearheaded helping students struggling with various barriers ... preventing them from graduating,” Stanwood CTE Director Ross Short said during the online meeting. “Geri has worked really closely with those students and counselors to help them graduate high school and achieve their goals.”
Prater started the school’s Jobs for America's Graduates program, writing grant applications that brought in $150,000.
Anderson worked in the Positive Behavior Solutions program, which brought new and different challenges and demands each day, Elger Bay Elementary Principal Victor Hanzelli said.
“Above all she brings love and caring for students,” Hanzelli said of Anderson, who also started a trained therapy dog program at the school. “Her love and caring for each of her children is in fact her greatest legacy.”
Beam worked several positions in the district, but always went above and beyond, Stanwood High Principal Christine Del Pozo said.
“Her kind spirit, her ability to calm parents and students down, the time spent listening to other people — whether staff or parents or guardians — we appreciate all the time she spent for our district,” Del Pozo said.
School district Transportation Supervisor Lisa Orton said O'Boyle took time to build relationships with students and families.
“There’s not much Monja was not aware of on her bus,” Orton said. “When driving the bus, her mind was completely on work. It is what made her such a valuable driver.”
In other business
- The School Board approved installing a surveillance system at Cedarhome, Twin City, Utsalady and Elger Bay elementaries. A surveillance system was installed at Stanwood Elementary in summer 2019. The system will cover the interior and exterior of the schools with high-resolution cameras.
- The board accepted a donation of $155 from the Washington School Personnel Association to cover transportation costs for the Stanwood High School Jazz Band performance at the WSPA conference on March 2.
