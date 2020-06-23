As Stanwood-Camano students capped the unusual end to their school year with drive-by parades, the school board honored its employees of the year.
Rick Houk was honored with the Classified Employee of the Year award. Houk is a custodian at Stanwood Elementary School who goes above and beyond to make students enjoy school, Principal Staci Lauinger said.
“It’s not his good custodial work that got him nominated. It's the relationships he builds with students and staff,” Lauinger said. “He makes every student that he comes in contact with feel like they are important and a valuable member of our school.”
Houk came to the rescue during a lunch earlier this year, successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking, Lauinger said.
“He makes this a better place,” she said.
Brian Wallis, the second-year culinary teacher at Stanwood High School, earned the Teacher of the Year award. Wallis, who came to the district after working in the restaurant industry, has expanded some catering opportunities for Stanwood students, Career and Technical Education Director Ross Short said.
“You walk into his classroom, and they are always working, always engaged,” Short said. “He brings that passion out in the kids and builds their skills.”
The board also honored Rebecca Echert, who is retiring after 30 years as a teacher. She came to Stanwood four years ago, teaching honors English and coordinating the school’s Poetry Out Loud program.
In addition, the board accepted Washington Achievement Awards for Stanwood High and Utsalady Elementary schools. The award, for the 2018-19 school year, is based on the Washington Achievement Index in which schools must meet the 95% participation rate on state tests to be eligible. Schools are recognized in seven categories: overall excellence, high progress, English language arts growth, math growth, extended graduation rate (for high schools), English language acquisition and closing the achievement gap. The award is based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years.
The school board also approved a plan to allow students to keep Chromebooks laptops during summer. More than 2,100 Chromebooks were checked out to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we plan for next year, there is a potential for a combination of distance learning and in class models,” Dan Johnston, the district’s director of Assessment and Technology, wrote in a memo to the board. “To best accommodate this, we are planning to move toward a one-to-one checkout model for all students.”
Students would bring Chromebooks with them to school each day.
The district’s Reopening Schools Committee has started meeting, exploring options from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction on what school will look like in the fall.
“The idea is that we will be able to look at things from a variety of perspectives and see some of the challenges ahead of us,” district Executive Director of Human Resources Maurene Stanton said of the work done by the committee, which is made up of a mix of staff, parents and community members.
Later this summer, the committee and various subcommittees will recommend a plan to the school board in early August that meets the state’s requirements. If approved by the board, the plan then needs approval from OSPI before moving forward.
“There’s a lot to think about,” she said.
The district and the Stanwood Camano Food Bank will continue to provide meals for children up to age 18 throughout the summer. The children must be present, and meals will be delivered to cars, or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
Starting July 2, the School District Food Program will offer three free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and four meals on Thursdays at Twin City Elementary School (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary School (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary School (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island). Summer distribution runs through August.
The current weekday meal distribution schedule continues through June.
