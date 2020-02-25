Students and staff were honored during the Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting Feb. 18.
The board presented Shining Star awards for January to Utsalady Elementary School fifth-grader Carley Workman and Stanwood High School senior Teanna Holsey.
The Volunteer Service Awards went to Teresa Chandler for her work at Utsalady Elementary and to John Anderson for his contributions to Stanwood High School.
Teacher of the Month was awarded to Stanwood High School's Geri Prater.
Classified Employee of the Month honors went to Ginna Randall, a paraeducator at Utsalady Elementary.
The board unanimously approved about $3,300 in donations, including:
- $229 from the Elger Bay Elementary PTA for the Dec. 6 Fusion Choir performance field trip to Utsalady Elementary.
- Will Hemenway of Edmonds donated a Fender Electric Guitar and amp valued at $200 in support of the Stanwood Middle School Band Program.
