Students and staff were honored during the Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting Nov. 19.
The board presented Shining Star awards for October to Stanwood Elementary fifth-grader Peyton Calkins and Stanwood Middle School eighth-grader Mackenzie Mase.
The Volunteer Service Award went to Lindsay Kangas for her work at Stanwood Elementary and to Jenni Christensen for her contributions to Stanwood Middle School.
Teacher of the Month was awarded to Stanwood High culinary instructor Brian Wallis. Marilou Gaylen earned Classified Employee of the Month honors.
Stanwood-Camano paraeducators Sandy Pitzler, Mikel Pitzler, Alyson Riggan, Janet Preo and Stephani Butts were honored by the district for their participation in the state's pilot program for the paraeducator state standards of practice and the professional development certificates.
The board accepted the following donations:
- The Utsalady Booster Club donated $8,867 from book fair proceeds to the Utsalady Library.
- The Patrons of Academic Learning and Sciences gave $3,325 to Stanwood High School to help pay for the Science Bowl; $317 to the Stanwood Middle School Associated Student Body to help pay the startup cost of a remote control robotics submersible club; and $1,501 to Port Susan Middle School to promote student scientific learning.
- Ohiopyle Prints donated $125 to Stanwood High School for the 2020 Graduation Celebration of Excellence.
- Ella Blackwood donated new and used books valued at $198 to the Lincoln Hill High School Library.
