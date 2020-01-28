Students and staff were honored during the Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting Jan. 21.
The board presented Shining Star awards for November to Twin City Elementary School third grader Olive Goggin and Cedarhome Elementary School fifth grader Hendrik Van Veen.
The Volunteer Service Awards went to Linda Laune for her work at Twin City Elementary and to Amy Walton for her contributions to Cedarhome Elementary.
Teacher of the Month was awarded to Port Susan Middle School's Chelsea Hanson.
Classified Employee of the Month honors went to Kristi Cook, a paraeducator at Utsalady Elementary School.
The board unanimously approved its consent agenda and about $3,300 in donations, including:
- $1,396 from Port Susan Middle School PTO to cover transportation costs for the seventh-grade field trip to the Museum of Flight.
- $583 from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians to cover transportation costs for district fourth- and fifth-grade students to visit the fish hatchery.
- $497 in school picture rebates from Firefly Images for classroom supplies at Twin City Elementary.
- $472 from the Museum of Northwest Art to cover substitute and transportation costs for a teacher training and third grade field trip to the museum.
- Handbells valued at $250 were donated anonymously in support of the music program at Twin City Elementary.
- $221 from Box Tops for Education to Port Susan Middle School and $149 to Utsalady Elementary for educational supplies.
- $120 from Ruth and Rob Johnson for classroom supplies at Twin City Elementary.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.