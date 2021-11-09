Like other jurisdictions, the Stanwood-Camano School District is embarking on a redistricting effort.
Redistricting occurs once every 10 years to account for changing populations. It comes on the heels of the U.S. Census and affects federal, state and local districts for representation.
The proposed school district boundaries create four regions, each with about 9,300 voters. The school board then consists of members elected from each of the four districts, plus one at-large position.
District 1 — mostly south of Stanwood — would lose parts of north downtown Stanwood and gain areas along Pioneer Highway toward Silvana.
District 2 — on Camano’s east and south sides — would gain a small area from District 3 southeast of the intersection of Monticello Drive and West Camano Drive toward Dry Lake Road.
District 3 — covering west and north Camano in addition to part of Stanwood — would gain a small area north of Stanwood from District 4.
District 4 — which mostly covers the area northeast of Stanwood —would only cede areas to the other districts because of its population growth.
The board is still examining the proposed boundary adjustments and will approve the new maps at a later date.
In other business
The school board accepted three donations: $170 in memory of Linda Lewis to support the food service program and paying for negative meal balances for students in need; $100 from Duane Lewis of Stanwood; and $70 from Jane McGeehan of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.