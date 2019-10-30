Stanwood-Camano School Board member Chad Lewis resigned Wednesday.

“I'm tendering my resignation as a School Board Director effective immediately,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Lewis, who is not running for re-election, was appointed in August 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Roger Myers, who resigned after moving out of the area.

Lewis — a retired educator, management consultant and author who lives on Camano Island — was picked over Keri Maxwell for the District 2 seat, which represents most of the south and east sides of Camano Island.

“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to serve the parents and students and teachers and staff of the district, but needed to step aside at this time,” Lewis told the Stanwood Camano News in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “No further comment.”

