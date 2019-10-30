Stanwood-Camano School Board member Chad Lewis resigned Wednesday.
“I'm tendering my resignation as a School Board Director effective immediately,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Lewis, who is not running for re-election, was appointed in August 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Roger Myers, who resigned after moving out of the area.
Lewis — a retired educator, management consultant and author who lives on Camano Island — was picked over Keri Maxwell for the District 2 seat, which represents most of the south and east sides of Camano Island.
“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to serve the parents and students and teachers and staff of the district, but needed to step aside at this time,” Lewis told the Stanwood Camano News in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “No further comment.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.