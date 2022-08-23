The Stanwood-Camano School Board approved the district’s $90.6 million budget on Aug. 16.
The year's budget has more expenditures than the anticipated $86.4 million in revenue. But with a beginning general fund balance of $9.1 million, the gap will be covered.
The board passed the budget unanimously, with member Al Schreiber absent, after a public hearing where no one spoke.
Though the district will dip into reserves this school year, the projected ending general fund balance of $4.8 million would meet the minimum fund policy of 5% of total revenue.
The forecasted spending for the following three years also estimates the district will maintain a fund balance that would meet the 5% minimum, according to the budget documents.
Ruth Floyd, the district’s business and finance director, said the forecasted school budgets for beyond this coming school year assume there will be spending reductions to match revenues.
“We have not pinpointed those reductions,” Floyd said. “It will be a multi-month process that will begin in the late fall.”
Helping matters is that revenues from the state are stabilizing, she said. Money from the state to districts has been stepping down since the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision that ruled the Legislature had failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation to students.
The budget's biggest driver is enrollment, based on an estimated 4,709 students. That would be up slightly from last year's 4,536.
There will also be an increase of about 27 full-time equivalent jobs in the district, according to the budget.
To view the budget, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
Other business:
• The School Board approved the district’s new strategic plan, which will be used to guide the district for the next five years. “For the past 10 months, we’ve been on a journey with schools and the community,” Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said. “This will help to set our trajectory through 2027.”
More than 150 people were involved in the planning process, using feedback from more than 2,500 individuals, she said.
The strategic plan center’s on the district’s promise: “Every student in the Stanwood-Camano School District is empowered to learn in an inclusive setting and is prepared for the future of their choice.” See more about the plan at stanwood.wednet.edu
• The district announced changes to its safety team for the 2022-23 school year.
Gary Chaney is the new school security officer at Stanwood High School. Chaney has been in law enforcement for 25 years, the past 23 years as a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
Sam Andrews has joined the district as coordinator of student and district safety. Andrews previously served in safety-related positions with the Marysville, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison school districts.
Chaney and Andrews join district School Resource Officer Bud McCurry, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. It takes parents, students, staff, and the community to keep schools safe places to learn. Our team, with decades of experience, is continually reviewing our safety measures to improve safety for all,” Rumbaugh said in a statement.
• The board heard an update from Craig Degginger, the district’s director of communications, on a new district website. Degginger said a new, modernized website will launch soon. “We’re working behind the scenes to update the content and refresh things,” he said. “I think it’ll be an improvement for the community.”
