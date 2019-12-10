Two new faces joined the Stanwood-Camano School Board last week.
Charlotte Murry and Miranda Evans were sworn during the board's regular meeting Dec. 3. Incumbents Natalie Hagglund and Ken Christofersen were also sworn in at the meeting.
Evans ran unopposed and replaces Julie Dean, who did not seek reelection after 12 years in the District 3 seat representing north and west Camano Island.
Murry won the District 2 seat, representing east and south Camano, replacing Chad Lewis, who also did not seek reelection.
Christofersen, a local business owner, served on the board from 1995-1999 and was re-elected in 2003, serving continuously since in the District 4 seat representing south of Stanwood.
Hagglund is a local preschool teacher and is also employed by an area foundation. She was first elected to the board in 2015 as the at-large member.
The group voted Hagglund to serve as board president to lead meetings and picked Christofersen as vice president.
At the meeting, the board accepted the following donation:
- $3,736 from the Port Susan PTO for water bottle filling stations at Port Susan Middle School.
