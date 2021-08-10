The Stanwood-Camano School Board is scheduled to vote on a budget that juggles an expected drop in enrollment and an influx of federal COVID-19 funding.
During its meeting last week, the School Board saw the preliminary budget for the upcoming school year. The board plans to discuss and possibly approve the 2021-22 budget during its next meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
According to the preliminary budget, the district is likely to spend about $3.4 million more than its 2021-22 budgeted revenue of $81.7 million, said Steve Lidgard, the district’s business and finance director.
The increased spending and decreased revenue was expected, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidgard said.
The district starts the year with a $10.2 million general fund balance. Lidgard said the estimated budgets for the next few years continue to call for dipping into the reserves, but not falling below the board-mandated limit of 5% of revenues.
In addition, the district plans to collect about $12.6 million from its levy — less than the $13.9 million that voters approved in 2020. That’s because, per state law, the cap for voter-approved enrichment levies for districts with less than 40,000 full-time students is $2,500 per full-time equivalent student.
The district also is getting federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money. The cash will help pay for personal protective equipment (PPE), training, health services for students, technology, curriculum needs and other COVID-related expenses.
“The ESSER money is very vital,” Lidgard said. “It fills a lot of the gaps in extra COVID-related spending.”
Projecting four years from now, the district expects to not dip below its board-mandated minimum general fund balance. The proposed budget is available at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Masking requirements
State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal wrote in a July 29 letter that all districts will offer full-time learning and enforce face masks or lose state funding.
“Any district that does not offer a full-time, in-person learning experience for each and every family and student that seeks it will be considered in violation of basic education rights of families, and will also have their apportionment and federal funds immediately halted,” Reykdal said.
For the Stanwood-Camano School District, state funding is about 70% of the district’s total budget.
This mask order applies to all public schools, charter schools, private schools and tribal compact schools, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
OSPI receives federal funding, which it apportions to local school districts, and any districts or school boards that “intentionally disobey, dismiss, or shun an explicit law” — including this mask order — will immediately have their funding pulled.
Log In
