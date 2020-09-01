Welcoming some students and staff into school buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic is no easy task.
Thousands of dollars worth of new materials and equipment, hundreds of hours of planning and training over the summer, and the creation of new safety systems and processes culminate Thursday when Stanwood-Camano schools let children in while trying to keep the novel coronavirus out.
“Everything we’re working on is for safety — safety of our students and our staff,” Superintendent Jean Shumate said.
In late spring, the district started stockpiling personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety equipment. The district has so far spent about $200,000 of $375,000 in CARES Act money it received to buy items such as masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, plexiglass barriers and thermometers.
“We’re still awaiting more shipments, but we have enough to get started,” said Mark Carter, the district’s director of Student Services & Safety.
Last week, district nurses Mary Hoffman and Samantha MacDonald completed mobile health screening kits for each school. District officials then went to each school, training staff on the screening procedures.
Though school starts Thursday using online platforms, some groups of students — such as kindergartners, English language learners and those in special education programs — will receive some in-person instruction in school buildings.
Those arriving will first be screened — including having their temperature taken and asked if they’ve experienced any virus symptoms — by nurses or other trained staff. Students will be screened before entering the building, such as on buses, in cars that drop them off or at a designated entrance.
“We’ve been testing every aspect of our screening process,” Hoffman said. “For instance, we timed that it takes 8.4 seconds to screen each child. So we think that’ll work for now, but we may need more screeners if we move to a hybrid model.”
Staff will be screened upon entering as well. Everyone will wear a mask at all times. However, parents and volunteers will generally not be screened or allowed in the school.
Students will then head directly to regularly sanitized classrooms, where desks will be at least 6 feet apart and other PPE will be used when needed.
Schools will be equipped with ultraviolet sanitizers, social distancing signage and more than 200,000 disinfecting wipes.
School buildings also now have two health rooms. One is a dedicated space for suspected COVID-19 cases in rooms where the air is vented outside. The more traditional health spaces where students take medication or get bandages for scrapes will be in conference rooms and other areas of a school.
“We tried to involve everyone who has any stake in this, and we have been meeting constantly throughout the summer,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman and MacDonald were among the team that has been methodically leading creation of the district’s health plan.
“There was no playbook for us to follow, so they’ve written the playbook,” said Robert Hascall, the district’s director of Special Services.
However, district officials expect changes will be needed along the way.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, recently told educators in a virtual town hall that many unanswered questions remain.
"As you try to get back to school, we're going to be learning about that," Fauci said. "Remember, early on when we shut down the country as it were, the schools were shut down, so we don't know the full impact, we don't have the total database of knowing what there is to expect."
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten responded by announcing unions will pursue lawsuits and strikes to keep schools from reopening before educators feel it is safe.
Stanwood-Camano School District will stay in a mostly online-only model until Nov. 1 at the earliest.
