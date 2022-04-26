The Stanwood-Camano School District will receive a stewardship award from the Office of the Washington State Auditor, the School Board announced.
The award goes to a governmental body that "has demonstrated exemplary fiscal responsibility, clean audits, and strong stewardship of public funds," according to the state auditor. Every year, audit teams nominate one or two governmental bodies they work with for the award.
The SAO audits the district annually and cited the district's transparency and communication.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said. “This prestigious award recognizes our commitment to solid and ethical budgetary practices."
Rumbaugh said the award highlights the work of district financial staff, including Steve Lidgard, Lisa Beckt, Lisa Teichgrab, Shelley Klasse and Mary Beattie as well as support from school office managers, school staff, human resources, payroll and many others.
WASA awards
The district also announced the recipients of the Washington Association of School Administrators awards during the April 19 school district meeting.
There were four awards and five recipients in total.
Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources, received the WASA Student Achievement Award, which goes to an educator who has implemented something that has increased student achievement.
“Maureen Stanton has developed a leadership legacy through positive relationships, leadership style (and) a deep commitment to student achievement at the school,” said superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh.
The Award of Merit went to Ryan Ovenell, the district's executive director of assessment. The award is intended for educators who demonstrate great leadership and made a significant contribution to WASA.
“Ryan prioritizes how he can ensure the efforts taken by staff will keep students at the center of our work,” Rumbaugh said.
The community leadership award nomination goes to a non-WASA member who has made outstanding contributions toward education. It went to James McCafferty.
“James has demonstrated leadership and dedication to the Stanwood community district,” Rumbaugh said.
Madalyn Thornton and Andrew Norton received the WASA Student Leadership Award, which honors student leaders who have played a significant leadership role in programs that promote inclusivity and social justice in their community. Thornton and Norton both serve as student advisors on the School Board.
“Madalyn is an advocate for all voices and ensures everyone’s perspective,” Rumbaugh said. “While always authentic and honest, Andrew will always lead from a place of seeing the best in others.”
New administrators, principals
The district announced four new staff members at the meeting, including two new administrators.
Benjamin Guayan will be the new executive director of teaching and learning. He is currently an area superintendent in Highline Public Schools and was previously an administrator in the Tacoma School District.
Ruth Floyd will be the new executive director of business services. She is currently the budget director for Everett Public Schools and previously was an accountant and budget manager for the Snohomish School District.
Two new principals will join the community starting July 1.
Kimberly Caldwell be the principal of Cedarhome Elementary. She is currently the principal of Lakewood Elementary in the Lakewood School District. She also previously been an assistant principal in the Arlington School District. Caldwell replaces Jeff Lofgren, who is retiring after 24 years as principal.
Timothy Dickinson will become principal of Elger Bay Elementary. He is currently principal and director of teaching and learning at Conway School in the Conway School District and was previously a teacher and climate and behavior specialist in the Ridgefield and Longview School Districts. He replaces Victor Hanzeli, who is retiring after more than 20 years as a principal in the district.
Other business
The School District received a $1,400 donation from the Twin City Elementary PTA to pay for assemblies at Twin City Elementary. Michelle Steiner donated a baritone horn valued at $1,350 to support the Port Susan Middle School music program. The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce also donated $1,000 to support Future Business Leaders of America students who want to participate in state and national competitions.
