The Stanwood-Camano School District recently started an Equity Leadership Team to examine issues of race and equity.
George Floyd's death earlier this year in Minneapolis while in police custody "spurred many districts, including ours, to really take a deep look at what our vision is, what are beliefs are and what our practices are around racism and equity,” said Maurene Stanton, district executive director of human resources, during the online School Board meeting Sept. 15.
The death of Floyd, a Black man in the hands of white officers, sparked protests nationwide against racial injustice in America.
The district has hired Cultures Connecting, a Renton-based professional development and consulting firm that provides culturally responsive solutions to issues. The district’s 11-member Equity Leadership Team consists of two parents, three teachers, two classified staff members, two principals and two district administrators.
“We are really in the beginning stages of this,” said Stanton, adding that the initial focus of the group is on racial equity.
The group plans to next survey students and staff.
“The first step is to educate ourselves on what racism is and what equity is,” Stanton said. “Then we’ll determine what we want to accomplish in our first year."
School Board President Natalie Hagglund said she’s happy with the direction of the Equity Leadership Team.
“I know the work is just beginning, but it’s definitely a priority for us,” she said.
Enrollment declines
The School District has enrolled 211 fewer students than it estimated in the spring largely due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Steve Lidgard, the district’s business and finance director.
There are 4,424 students enrolled in the district for September, according to the monthly enrollment report. That’s 174 fewer students than last September.
All schools posted enrollment declines except for the district’s alternative learning programs — Saratoga School, Lincoln Academy and Lincoln Hill High.
“We know more than 100 students have opted for online learning with other options throughout the state,” Lidgard said.
2 students join School Board
A pair of Stanwood students were sworn in as student advisors during the School Board’s Sept. 15 meeting.
Andrew Norton, a sophomore at Stanwood High School, also serves as the ASB’s Public Relations Officer.
Kiki Ruljancich, a senior at Lincoln Hill High School, was selected for the job by peers and teachers.
