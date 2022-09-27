The Stanwood-Camano School Board approved a $175,000 gift from an anonymous donor through the Making Life Work community collaboration.
The money will be used for a potable classroom at Twin City Elementary to develop a transitional kindergarten program to help meet the early childhood education needs of the community, according to the School District.
The board also accepted four other donations: $10,000 from the Dorothy Koch Family Foundation to Elger Bay Elementary to create a culture of school spirit, togetherness, enthusiasm for learning and student achievement through assemblies, student T-shirts, awards, printed materials, wristbands, water bottles and food for celebrations; $391 from Twin City Elementary PTA to cover transportation costs for the fifth-grade field trip; $1,000 to Port Susan Middle School and Stanwood Middle School from the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation for the purchase, rental assistance and repair of instruments for students in need; $2,330 from the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation to the Stanwood-Camano School District to help offset the cost of elementary school supplies.
The board welcomed student advisers for the upcoming school year. They serve alongside board members to give reports from a student perspective. Stanwood High sophomore Hunter Sparrow and Lincoln Hill High senior Jason Orzel were sworn in.
