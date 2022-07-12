...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
For the second year in a row, the Stanwood-Camano School District is projected to spend more than it takes in.
Steve Lidgard, the district’s business and finance director, said the preliminary 2022-23 school budget will get a public hearing at the Aug. 16 School Board meeting.
The $90.6 million preliminary budget has more expenditures than revenue. Revenue this upcoming year is estimated to be $86.4 million. With a beginning general fund balance of $9.1 million, the gap will be covered.
Even with shortages, the projected ending general fund balance of $4.8 million would meet the minimum fund policy of 5% of total revenue and have a sustainable budget, Lidgard said.
The biggest driver of the budget is enrollment. The budget is based on an estimated 4,700 students, which would be up slightly from last year at 4,536.
Adding to the rising costs this year is inflation, particularly high diesel fuel prices for buses and the end of federally funded free breakfasts and lunches, Lidgard told the board.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board approved these recent donations:
$19,717 from the Washington State FFA Foundation for non-consumable AG Science supplies
$812.25 from the Stanwood High School 4A Booster Club to cover transportation costs for cross country and track and field students to Jock N Jill during the 2021-22 school year
An Epson Color Plotter from Vicki Rensink, valued at $800 to the Career and Technical Education Program
$511.87 from Cedarhome Elementary PTO to cover transportation costs for the kindergarten field trip to the Everett Children’s Museum
$400 from Elger Bay Elementary PTA for 5th Grade attendance at Archery Camp
$217.71 from Stanwood Elementary PTO to cover transportation costs for the safety patrol field trip to Birch Bay
The following schools received a rebate from Firefly Images: Stanwood Elementary $671.02, Elger Bay Elementary $493.50, Cedarhome Elementary $767.97, Twin City Elementary $443.03 and Utsalady Elementary $373.87
