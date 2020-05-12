Local school officials are providing more Wi-Fi hotspot devices to students and families in need as well as making more school buildings capable of becoming drive-up Wi-Fi locations.
Dan Johnston, Stanwood-Camano School District technology director, said the district has loaned more than 2,000 Chromebook laptops and hundreds of hotspots. More hotspots for local families are on order by both the district and the local libraries, he said during the May School Board meeting held via the online Zoom platform.
In addition, Wi-Fi access is available in school parking lots, Johnston said.
“You have to be close to the buildings right now, but we’re working to make that better and expand access to all of our building areas,” he said.
The School Board also accepted a $2,000 donation from the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation to support the district’s need to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots.
The technology update was part of the board’s second online meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for May 19. See stanwood.wednet.edu for details.
The board approved its consent agenda, which included a $125 donation from Superintendent Jean Shumate to pay for negative food service accounts for seniors prior to graduation.
