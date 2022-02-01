Sorry, an error occurred.
journalist (graphics, reporter, editor)
The Stanwood-Camano School District is asking for community participation in the process of updating its five-year strategic plan.
“The strategic plan acts as a roadmap for our school system for the next five years,” schools Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said.
Community members — including students, parents, community representatives, teachers, administrators, and staff — serve on five planning teams to help advise the district.
The plan’s goal is to align the “community on a shared vision, common goals and unified direction for the education of our students,” Rumbaugh said.
The district is hosting virtual two community forums in the coming weeks to gather more input from stakeholders.
The elementary school community forum will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The middle school and high school forum will be from 7-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10.
In addition, the district has an online survey available for people to fill out.
For the survey and the link to the forums, visit stanwood.wednet.edu.
“We can, collectively, develop a plan that ensures our learners are skilled problem solvers that are prepared for the futures they choose,” Rumbaugh said.
Local students in grades 6-12 are invited to create a new logo for the Stanwood-Camano School District.
The district launched its new logo contest last week and is looking for "a new graphic created by one of our own that represents our students, staff, families and community," officials said.
The logo should reflect "our unique district, highlighting Stanwood and Camano Island, its people, and its geography," officials said.
The district will use the new logo on its website, social media announcements, district letterhead and publications. Groups of teachers and administrators will join a committee to narrow the entries for a community-wide vote. Learn more at stanwood.wednet.edu/news/logo_design_contest or email scsdinfo@stanwood.wednet.edu. Submissions are due Feb. 28.
Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.
