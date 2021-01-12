Haggen Food & Pharmacy in Stanwood announced it is raising money for the Stanwood Camano School District through its “Building Brighter Futures Together” fundraising campaign.
The campaign runs from through March 2. Shoppers can donate through the pin-pad at check stands. The district said they will determine how to spend the donation after the campaign ends.
The Haggen Foundation donated $10,000 to the district last summer. The district used the money to help distribute snacks and meals to students in schools.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board accepted five other donations during its meeting last week:
- $3,971 from the Twin City Elementary PTA for white boards and school supplies.
- $1,000 from the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation via the Mimsie Metzger and John L. Metzger Music Grant in support of the Port Susan Middle School band program, plus another $1,000 for the Stanwood Middle School band program.
- Art glass, valued at $495, from Dan Cordwell in support of the Stanwood High School glass art program.
- 100 face shields, valued at $300, from Element Fitness to assist the School District with reopening schools.
