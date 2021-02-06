After 20 years with the Stanwood-Camano School District, Superintendent Jean Shumate last week announced that this year would be her last.
Shumate, who was hired in 2001 and turns 65 this month, said that throughout her career every decision came back to doing what’s best for students.
“I absolutely love my job, and this is a fantastic district,” she said. “The school board, the district staff, the teachers, they always have students’ best interests in mind. When they have that belief system, it makes my job easier.”
Shumate’s retirement will mark the end of a 44-year career in education. Her last day in the district will be June 30.
During her time as superintendent, Shumate said the district passed all Educational Program and Operations levies since 2002; passed a $147.5 million dollar bond measure in 2017 to build a new Stanwood High School, Church Creek Campus and more; and developed plans to help the district remain financially stable without increasing the local school tax rate.
When she stepped into the role in 2001, the district was about $500,000 in the red, prompting Shumate to immediately dive into a budget crunch and cut $1.4 million.
“It wasn’t what I expected when I was hired,” she said, adding that she hired a budget director and implemented new systems and procedures to better track finances. “My whole goal was to make sure the school district was financially stable.”
Also during her tenure, the district started the Saratoga School, a parent-partnership homeschool program, and Lincoln Academy, the middle school alternative learning program.
Shumate’s departure means the School Board will immediately start the search for her replacement. It could be a competitive market; there are currently 23 other districts searching for new superintendents.
Shumate makes $263,000 a year, the 25th highest-paid superintendent in Washington. She is currently the third-longest tenured superintendent in the state, according to Washington Association of School Administrators, which tracks the 290 superintendents working in the state's 295 school districts.
Superintendents typically stay at a school district for about five years, according to the American Association of School Administrators.
"Anyone that can do that job for 20 years is doing things right," WASA executive director Joel Aune said. "The shelf life of a superintendent is short, so, frankly, it says a lot about Jean as a leader that she served Stanwood for so long."
School board president Natalie Hagglund said the board plans to meet this week to decide its next steps. All meetings are held virtually due to the pandemic. See stanwood.wednet.edu for more.
“We want to start the initial conversation on what we want the search to look like,” Hagglund said.
Options include hiring a company to help lead the search or doing the search in-house. Along the way, the board plans several public study sessions to seek input from the community.
Hagglund said the goal is to have someone who starts by July 1, but that hiring an interim superintendent is a possibility if a candidate doesn’t emerge.
“We’re hopeful that during COVID we’re able to get a grasp of what the candidates are like,” she said. “It’s difficult when you can’t see them in action around students.”
Meanwhile, Hagglund praised Shumate’s contributions.
“When she came, we had a huge budget issue and she immediately got to work righting the ship,” Hagglund said. “She’s had to make a lot of hard decisions over the years. … She always has a plan — and probably five backup plans — for any type of situation.”
Shumate said she thinks she is leaving the district on solid footing and that “it’s a real opportunity for the next person to hit the ground running and take it to the next level.”
She said plans to spend more time with family, but will miss her coworkers.
“The accomplishments over the years in the district happened because of all the dedicated people that work here,” Shumate said. “They are amazing people.”
