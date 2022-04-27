The Stanwood-Camano school levy is still failing after the updated ballot count Wednesday.
As of Wednesday evening, the four-year Facilities and Technology levy is failing with 5,888 no votes to 5,315 yes votes in combined ballot tallies from Snohomish and Island counties. A simple majority is required to pass.
After the initial vote count on election night, the levy was failing by 546 votes. It is now failing by 528 votes.
Snohomish County — where the levy is now passing by 35 votes — estimates they have about 100 ballots left to count. Island County — where the levy is being rejected by a wider margin — says it has about none left.
The district is seeking the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy at roughly the same tax rate. If approved, it would have collected about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home.
The district ran the same levy in February, but 51.6% of voters rejected the measure. It was the first levy voted down in the district since 2001.
The total levy amount is capped at the dollar figure voters approve, so if property values increase, the levy rate decreases in order to collect only the voter-approved amount — $10.3 million in this case.
About half of the levy would have been spent on facility projects and the other half on technology. High on the list of maintenance projects is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, repairing fencing and completing security updates at various locations throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
Money from the levy would also go toward technology upgrades, including replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
Most money allocated to the district from the state can only be used toward basic education costs, most of which is earmarked for salaries. Facility maintenance and technology is largely covered through levies.
The district's two levies — Facilities and Technology Levy and Educational Programs and Operations Levy — combine to make up about 15% of the district’s revenues. School officials have said that if this levy fails, they will need to start the process to reduce expenditures and delay maintenance to balance the budget.
By state law, the school district can't put a levy request on the ballot again this year and will need to wait to 2023 to possibly try again.
This story will be updated throughout the week. Check back for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.