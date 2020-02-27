Stanwood-Camano School District officials said Thursday they are being "cautious and vigilant" toward the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19.
In a letter posted on the district website and e-mailed to district staff and families, school officials said administrators and school nurses receive regular updates about COVID-19 from Snohomish County and Island County health district officials and state Health Department officials.
"The health districts are still advising the risk of contracting the virus is very low, but we are being cautious and vigilant with any family who may be returning from affected countries, which is likely a very small number in the school district," according to the district letter. "In the unlikely event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of our schools, we have specific protocols to follow to notify families and minimize spreading of the virus."
The letter comes the same day Bothell High School was closed "out of an abundance of caution” after an employee returned from traveling internationally, Northshore School District Michelle Reid wrote in a letter to staff and families.
“In these unusual circumstances as the national picture continues to evolve — and with the strong presence of social media — I know it is easy to begin speculating and questioning. I ask for your patience and your respectful grace for our staff member, their family, and our school community,” she wrote.
Reid wrote that the employee had been traveling with a family member who started feeling sick Tuesday and who is under a 14-day quarantine and being tested for COVID-19. The employee has not been tested but is quarantined at home for two weeks. The school will be cleaned while it is closed, and any students and employees who came into contact with the person are being notified by the district. Classes are also closed Friday, the district announced late Thursday.
The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December. Since then, about 82,000 people globally have been sickened and more than 2,800 have died, according to figures as of Thursday. At least 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US, including a 35-year-old man in Snohomish County. He was recently released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett after fully recovering.
Officials with the Center for Disease Control said this week that Americans should prepare for the virus.
Prevention methods include: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding contact with people who are sick; staying home while sick and avoid close contact with others; and covering mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash hands. Officials also recommend getting the flu shot.
For more information about COVID-19 and to sign up for local updates, visit the Snohomish Health District and Washington State Department of Health website.
What’s being done to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus here? How can I prevent the spread of illness?— SnoHD (@SnoHD) February 14, 2020
Our latest blog post addresses some of the key questions we’ve been hearing or seeing. Find it here: https://t.co/yxuzd7XcZ7 pic.twitter.com/wn38jMdkKV
Here are just a few of the ways WHO is responding to #COVID19.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 27, 2020
For our latest updates 👉🏼 https://t.co/JzchoJt5Xv pic.twitter.com/0hBY2FaZcp
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.