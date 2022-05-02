Voters are again rejecting the Stanwood-Camano schools' Facilities and Technology with only 47.5% votes in favor, as of the ballot count update Thursday, far short of the simple majority required to pass.
The four-year levy had received 5,888 opposing votes and 5,315 yes votes in combined ballot tallies from Snohomish and Island counties. As of Thursday, Island County reported no more ballots left to tally, and Snohomish County had about 100 still to count. The counties will certify results Friday.
Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said she was disappointed and that the district will immediately begin meeting with staff and its citizen committee to "start prioritizing where we can recommend making cuts and adjustments."
The district was seeking the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy at roughly the same tax rate. If approved, it would have collected about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $27 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value.
Since the levy was to be spread out over four years, the district has time to adjust its budgeting, Rumbaugh said.
"Are people getting a pink slip tomorrow? The answer is no," she said.
But budget cuts will be necessary moving forward.
The district plans to reprioritize its facility and technology spending based on safety first, then on student need and then cost, Rumbaugh said.
"We want to ensure the cuts are kept as far away from the classroom as possible," she said.
The district ran the same levy in February, but 51.6% of voters rejected the measure. It was the first levy voted down in the district since 2001.
The total levy amount is capped at the dollar figure voters approve, so if property values increase, the levy rate decreases in order to collect only the voter-approved amount.
About half of the levy would have been spent on facility projects and the other half on technology. High on the list of maintenance projects is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, repairing fencing and completing security updates at various locations throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools.
Money from the levy would have also gone toward technology upgrades, including replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
Rumbaugh said that as part of the spending reprioritization process, the district will likely need to reduce or eliminate some online learning resources students use in the classroom. It will also need to evaluate what capital projects need to be done because of safety issues and how to pay for them, she said.
Most money allocated to the district from the state can only be used toward basic education costs, and most of that is earmarked for salaries. Nearly 90% of the district's budget goes toward salaries. Facility maintenance and technology spending is largely covered through local levies.
By state law, the school district can't put a levy request on the ballot again this year and will need to wait to 2023 to possibly try again.
"We will work with the community group and the board to help decide on the next steps," Rumbaugh said about the possibility of rerunning the levy in 2023.
While the levy is failing on Camano Island by 608 votes, it is passing in the Stanwood area by 35 votes.
"One of the positive outcomes is that I believe we have significantly improved our ability and mode of communicating with the community (about) what a levy funds," Rumbaugh said. "Although our budgeting process is already transparent, as required by state law, we've tried to elevate that process. Transparency is a continuing theme."
