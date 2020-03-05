The Stanwood-Camano School District announced Thursday it is cancelling all district extra-curricular performances, evening events, field trips and athletic competitions until further notice due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district has not had a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, according to district and health department officials.
"We will continue to follow the directions of our county health districts as the safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority," district officials said in a statement Thursday.
Following the Snohomish County Health District recommendations, the district is cancelling non-essential gatherings of large groups — events such as AAU basketball practices and the theater department's spring production of "Godspell," which was scheduled to open Friday.
"The larger the group, the higher the risk. The closer the contact to others, the higher the risk," district officials said. "Schools need to balance the risks to students and staff and to the community against the benefit of or need to gather. ... For this reason, the district is cancelling all district extra-curricular performances, evening events, field trips and athletic competitions until further notice. Athletic and co-curricular practices and club meetings will continue as scheduled. Additionally, the district will restrict the use of district facilities to all outside agencies until further notice."
The Snohomish County Health District officials said, “We will continue to work with school leaders to determine the best measures, including potential school closures, and to support school officials in making the best decisions for their students and families.”
Closing schools when there has not been a confirmed case in a student or staff member is not currently recommended by the Snohomish Health District or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Decisions on closing schools are being made on a case-by-case basis and there is no instruction for more widespread closures at this time, officials said.
Health officials said that if a child is showing symptoms of illness, keep them home from school or child care. Call your healthcare provider for specific questions or concerns about your child’s symptoms and care. Call ahead before going into a clinic or other healthcare facility.
Meanwhile on Thursday, health officials confirmed that a woman in her 90s died Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Washington to 11. The woman had been hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland.
Washington now has 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Washington state Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman. Of those 70 cases, 18 are in Snohomish County.
Northshore School District in Bothell announced it will close it's schools for at least two weeks and students will attend school online.
Earlier this week, both Snohomish and Island county commissioners declared states of emergencies, activating local emergency management plans and grants emergency use of local resources and authorizes use of emergency expenditures.
"This will allow for a more rapid response time in order to assist affected individuals to recover from the outbreak," Island County officials said in a statement.
Island County will have a Public Health Weekend Call Center to respond to questions regarding the Coronavirus. The Call Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. The number is 360-678-2301.
“We know people are concerned, and this declaration will help us work together to keep people safe,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release. “These declarations formalize the work we’ve been doing together since the first COVID-19 coronavirus case was confirmed on January 21, 2020. Collaboration with all of our partners is what makes Snohomish County resilient. The public can be assured we are responding as quickly and decisively as possible.”
