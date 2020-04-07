The School District and the Stanwood Camano Food Bank continue to provide meals for children up to age 18. The children must be present, and meals will be delivered to cars or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
The School District Food Program offers free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Twin City Elementary (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island).
The district distributes grab-and-go meals on weekdays at the following locations:
- New View Church (8028 272nd St. NW, Stanwood) from 9:05-9:30 a.m.
- Sunday Lake Area (25th Ave. NW & 256th St. NW, Stanwood) from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Lake Ketchum Boat Launch (8313 S. Lake Ketchum Rd., Stanwood) from 10-10:30 a.m.
- Life Church 360 (9620 188th St. NW, Stanwood) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Chapman Area (Chapman Loop Rd. & Rowe Road, Camano Island) from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Patricia Ann Drive & Terry Ann Drive (Camano Island) from 9:20-9:50 a.m.
- Camano Island Yacht Club (129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Chalet at Camaloch (358 Camaloch Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Lost Lake Clubhouse (1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Camano Country Club (1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Shuksan Drive & Sultan Drive (Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Awa Lane & Wells Way (Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank offers its Kidz Eat program at the four school sites and three community locations: Elger Bay Grocery on Camano Island, Starbucks in QFC parking lot in Stanwood and Realty ONE Group Clarity in the Taco Time parking lot in Stanwood.
The Kidz Eat program is near the Starbucks in the QFC parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Kidz Eat backpacks may be obtained through the food bank 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any family or youth that is not able to reach one of the distribution sites or the food bank may call or text 360-631-2301.
The food bank is open to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org for more information.
