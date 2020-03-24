Stanwood-Camano School District officials launched an expanded their food program this week.
The School District Food Program offers free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Twin City Elementary (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island).
The meals are for children up to age 18. The children must be present, and the meals will be delivered to cars or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
On Monday, the district added locations to distribute the grab-and-go meals on weekdays:
- Lake Ketchum Boat Launch (8313 S. Lake Ketchum Rd., Stanwood) from 10-10:30 a.m.
- Life Church 360 (9620 188th St. NW, Stanwood) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Camano Island Yacht Club (129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Chalet at Camaloch (358 Camaloch Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Lost Lake Clubhouse (1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Camano Country Club (1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Shuksan Drive & Sultan Drive (Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Awa Lane & Wells Way (Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank is now offering its Kidz Eat program at the four school sites and three community locations: Elger Bay Grocery on Camano Island, Starbucks in QFC parking lot in Stanwood and Realty ONE Group Clarity in the Taco Time parking lot in Stanwood.
The Kidz Eat program is near the Starbucks in the QFC parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Kidz Eat backpacks may be obtained through the food bank 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any family or youth that is not able to reach one of the distribution sites or the food bank may call or text 360-631-2301.
The food bank is open to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org for more information.
Meanwhile, school district officials announced online that educational packets for students will be available Wednesday, March 25, at stanwood.wednet.edu. Printed packets of the materials will be mailed to students without internet access on March 25.
The learning materials will be focused on review and practice in order to maintain students’ skills and keep their learning sharp, officials said.
Additionally, schools are making Chromebook laptops available to students who need them. The Chromebook distribution is as follows:
- Cedarhome Elementary, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24
- Elger Bay Elementary, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. March 25-27
- Stanwood Elementary, 1-4 p.m. March 24
- Twin City Elementary, 2-6 p.m. March 23-24
- Utsalady Elementary, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24
- Port Susan Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 pm. March 24-25
- Stanwood Middle School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24-25
