Stanwood-Camano fourth- and fifth-graders won’t return to their classroom in 2020.
The School District, which tentatively planned to bring those students back on Nov. 30, announced Tuesday evening it is delaying plans to brings back older students until early 2021. The decision comes after a Tuesday afternoon meeting between Snohomish Health District officials and county school superintendents.
"The health district complimented us on our current mitigation measures and advised us to focus on the populations we are currently serving in-person, but not bring additional students in at this time," according to a statement from the district.
Because of the Health District's recommendation and because of increased community COVID-19 transmission in Stanwood and Camano Island, the district said it is postponing bringing more students back until after the winter break.
The delay for fourth- and fifth-grade students also delays the district’s plan to bring back middle and high school students.
"We will review available data on Jan. 15 and let families know the new timelines," the district said.
Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish County’s top health officer, said Tuesday that because of the strict safety procedures, schools are able to effectively interrupt virus transmission.
"Data show that while small cases have occurred in schools in the county, transmission has been contained," Spitters said.
In Snohomish County, the infection rate shot up to 280.8 per 100,000 residents from Nov. 1-14. The infection rate in Island County is at 51.9 cases per 100,000 people.
The Stanwood-Camano district started the school year Sept. 10 with kindergartners and other high-needs groups, and then the district brought in students in first through third grades on Oct. 5. Those students can continue to attend school in-person. Currently, there are about 550 students in grades K-3 who are in school buildings Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced limits on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks. Many businesses must close indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. In addition, indoor youth sports activities and games are prohibited, and outdoor activities need to be limited to intra-team practices only, with facial coverings required for all coaches, volunteers and athletes at all times.
"We know that rising rates in our region are due in large part to participating in youth activities," Stanwood-Camano school officials said. "We hope these new restrictions will result in a reduction of transmission."
