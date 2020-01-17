The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Friday that its schools will again start two hours late.
There is no morning preschool. All morning buses are operating on snow routes. See the district's snow route information here.
⚠️ We've had multiple reports of black ice across portions of the area overnight. Be sure to plan ahead this morning and allow extra time on your commute! Conditions will improve by mid to late morning! #wawx pic.twitter.com/cHkex8wEPe— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 17, 2020
