Snow on car

The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Thursday morning that its schools will start two hours late.

There is no morning preschool and no out-of-district transportation. The district is operating morning buses on snow routes. See the district's snow route information here.

Arlington and Lakewood schools are also on two-hour delays. 

The National Weather Service says that warmer air is returning and scattered rain showers will continue over the region today with high temperatures closer to normal in the lower and mid 40s.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

More from this section

Load comments