The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Thursday morning that its schools will start two hours late.
There is no morning preschool and no out-of-district transportation. The district is operating morning buses on snow routes. See the district's snow route information here.
Arlington and Lakewood schools are also on two-hour delays.
The National Weather Service says that warmer air is returning and scattered rain showers will continue over the region today with high temperatures closer to normal in the lower and mid 40s.
Temperatures have warmed across most of Western Washington overnight - except for parts of Whatcom County where cold air remains. Bellingham airport warmed overnight - only to drop 15 degrees in 15 minutes when the wind switched directions. #wawx pic.twitter.com/h93CcOUYQz— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 16, 2020
To get a sense of how powerful the area of low pressure is over our offshore waters, here's what the coastal radar showed for wind speed earlier this evening. 85 knots at less than 2,200 feet above the ground surface - that's 98 mph. Impressive. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Pz82m9N7rT— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 16, 2020
Peak winds over the past 3 hours. Destruction Island is living up to its name with a gust just short of hurricane force in the past hour. #wawx pic.twitter.com/BkQ7SR35zg— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 16, 2020
