The Stanwood-Camano School District announced early Friday morning that its schools will start two hours late.
There is no preschool and no out-of-district transportation. See the district's snow route information here.
The National Weather Service said at 5 a.m. that it's "Getting lots of reports of snow in Snohomish county above about 300 feet. Could see up to an inch of accumulation in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties above about 300 feet this morning before the precipitation turns to all rain mid morning."
The National Weather Service office in Seattle also issued a high wind warning for much of the area.
