Stanwood-Camano School District officials are bracing for the longest emergency closure in history.
“There’s still a lot of questions we’re trying to figure out answers to,” said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources.
The district closed schools March 11 — two days before Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide six-week school closure in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. That closes schools through at least April 24, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced over the weekend it is recommending closing schools for a minimum of eight weeks and hinted that closures could last longer.
While Stanwood-Camano school officials still must tackle myriad issues, they did announce plans Friday on how it will distribute food to students in need.
The district will offer a food program at Twin City Elementary, Stanwood Middle School and Elger Bay Elementary beginning Monday, officials announced. A free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals for children up to age 18 will be delivered to cars or may be picked up at the door, but the children must be present.
The Stanwood-Camano Food Bank will also be at these schools at this same time to provide boxes of food for families in need. The food bank is open now for all families for food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Families will get a call or text to pull up in the "pick up" lane to get food. Information is available at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org.
Answers to several other school-related questions remain unknown, such as graduation information and what work staff can do.
“We are working with the teachers union this week to figure out what work will look like,” Stanton said. “We’re also waiting for more guidance from the state, but bottom line is we don’t know how some things will work yet.”
Under state law, schools must offer a minimum average of 1,080 instructional hours to high school students and 1,000 hours to other grades. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will waive days that school districts can’t make up past June 19. Standardized tests have been canceled for this year, officials said.
A bill the state Legislature passed last week permits the state board of education to grant flexibility on credit requirements for high school students who were on track to graduate before their schools closed.
In the meantime, Stanton said the district is discussing ways to make “educational services accessible to students.”
The state education department is advising against districts providing online learning services “unless they can provide those services equitably.”
Stanwood-Camano school officials said they are exploring opportunities for accessible learning that comply with OSPI’s guidance. This may include online opportunities, a list of ideas for family activities, learning packets, portfolios or a combination.
Meanwhile, district officials are asking parents to complete a quick online survey at stanwood.wednet.edu to help guide their decision-making on offering educational opportunities.
Spring sports are also shuttered during the closure, including track and field, baseball, softball, tennis and golf. Non-school affiliated sports such as lacrosse and Little League are also halted.
It is still unknown if prep athletes will be able to retake the field this spring, but the NCAA has canceled the spring season for colleges nationwide. Professional sports have also suspended their seasons.
