Stanwood-Camano School District officials have expanded their food program and are starting to release educational materials for parents and students.
School officials and teachers have started reaching out to parents and students this week to announce that they are starting to roll out a variety of educational materials online and on paper. Schools statewide are closed until at least April 24 amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
“Everyone is working hard to pull this together,” said Dan Johnston, the district’s director of Assessment and Technology. “The community has been positive. Lots of good questions are coming in.”
Step one was surveying parents and putting some resources online, mostly through Clever.com. Students also have access to expanded offerings through the IXL platform many of them are already familiar with.
“These are resources for learning, not work that will be evaluated or turned in,” Johnston said. “They can go in an practice various skills.”
With that step mostly complete, step two is to checking out district Chromebook laptops to students who need them to access the resources and getting paper packets of educational materials to those without internet access.
Teacher teams are working hard in grade levels to get these packets done,” he said. “We should be able to start rolling those out Wednesday.”
They will be made available in print and electronically, Johnston said.
The district is also expanding its effort to distribute food to those in need.
The School District Food Program offers free Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Twin City Elementary (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island).
The meals are for children up to age 18. The children must be present, and the meals will be
delivered to cars or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
Starting Monday, March 23, the district will dispatch buses to the following community locations to distribute the grab-and-go meals:
Lake Ketchum Boat Launch (8313 S. Lake Ketchum Rd., Stanwood) from 10-10:30 a.m.
Life Church 360 (9620 188th St. NW, Stanwood) 11-11:30 a.m.
Camano Island Yacht Club (129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
Chalet at Camaloch (358 Camaloch Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Lost Lake Clubhouse (1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
Camano Country Club (1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Shuksan Drive & Sultan Drive (Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
Awa Lane & Wells Way (Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, starting Monday, March 20, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank is offering its Kidz Eat program at the four school sites and three community locations: Elger Bay Grocery on Camano Island, Starbucks in QFC parking lot in Stanwood and Realty ONE Group Clarity in the Taco Time parking lot in Stanwood.
Starting Monday, March 23, the Kidz Eat program will be near the Starbucks in the QFC parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Kidz Eat backpacks may be obtained through the food bank 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any family or youth that is not able to reach one of the distribution sites or the food bank may call or text 360-631-2301.
The food bank is open to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org for more information.
State school officials are still working on several other education-related questions, such as graduation for seniors. State officials expect to release guidance on that and many other school-related questions in the coming days and weeks.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.