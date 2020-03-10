Stanwood-Camano school will be closed for at least the remainder of the week amid the growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
While no confirmed cases have been reported with any student or staff, district officials said they made the decision to close “out of an abundance of caution.”
“We know there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community and that more individuals have been tested,” the district said in a statement.
Three patients at the Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood have tested positive for the virus. Officials are awaiting test results on five others at the facility.
“We just don’t know who here has had contact with Josephines,” said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources. “We will be meeting with principals and staff (Wednesday) and get more information from health officials to help us figure out what to do come Monday.”
Parents have already been keeping students home, it seems. Stanton said the district has seen higher than usual absenteeism rates this week.
“We believe parents are being aware of any illness or cold symptoms and keep students home,” she said.
Stanwood-Camano school previously halting all extracurricular performances, evening events, field trips and athletic competitions until further notice.
On Tuesday, the Stanwood High officially postponed all athletic events through at least March 21. However, some other schools have postponed events through at least April 8, which impacts some Spartan events, too.
“Thank you for your patience as we make decisions that have a monumental impact upon our families, our staff, and especially our students,” the school district said. “The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our highest priority.”
