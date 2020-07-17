Local students and parents now have a clearer picture of what school here may look like in the fall.
Stanwood-Camano School District officials released their tentative plan Friday afternoon. The plan calls for giving parents and their students four options to start the school year: Full-time remote learning, a hybrid option where students go to school two days a week, a hybrid option where students in grades 9-12 go to school one day a week through the district's alternative learning program, or enrolling in the district's homeschool program for students from kindergarten through 10th grade.
The full-time remote learning provides a dedicated teacher that will develop materials and instruction via online instruction using Google Meets and video.
The hybrid option will provide two days of in-person instruction coupled with three days of remote learning. Classes will be split roughly in half to better limit the number of students at school each day, with one group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group attending on Thursdays and Fridays.
The district’s Lincoln Hill Remote Alternative Learning Experience will provide online learning opportunities with one day of face-to-face instruction available.
The Saratoga School, a parent partnership program, provides several curricular choices and curriculum for families to be the primary educator in addition to weekly onsite enrichment classes and progress monitoring.
“This is the plan we’re recommending to the School Board,” said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources. “But it really all depends on where we are with COVID-19 when school starts. There’s research showing that if there’s a spike in the community, the worst thing you can do is open schools.”
The School Board will consider the plan at its Aug. 4 meeting. If approved, the district must still submit the plan to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for approval at least two weeks before the start of school on Sept. 3.
The school district has emailed invitations to parents to attend a virtual question and answer session with district administration on Wednesday, July 22. Parents will then be asked to enroll their child or children in one of the options via Family Access by Tuesday, July 28.
The plan was crafted in part from results from a series of parent and staff surveys, several meetings of a 34-member steering committee and its subcommittees, and guidance from local, state and national officials, Stanton said.
“There’s still a lot of details the subcommittees continue to work on,” she said. “For example, we still need to figure out exactly what distance learning will look like from the student’s perspective, but we anticipate it being far more robust than in spring.”
The information gathered from parents next week will help the district shape the plan further, Stanton said. For example, if 25% of families choose online learning, the district will need to allocate about 25% of staff dedicated for that, she said.
“Everything is so fluid right now, but this plan is what we anticipate as of right now,” Stanton said.
District officials also said they are continuing to meet with all union bargaining teams toward the goal of safely opening schools.
If schools can reopen for in-person instruction, the district will need to follow state and local health guidance; maintain a 6 feet of social distance during extended periods; face coverings will be required for all students, staff and visitors; intensified cleaning and disinfection procedures; screen all students, staff and visitors for symptoms and exposure; and encourage parents to drive students to school because busing will be available on a limited basis. This builds on a 55-page planning guide for reopening schools across the state released in June by Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Plans
Different options for the school year offered in the preliminary Stanwood-Camano School District plan:
- K-12 Hybrid Model
- Two days a week onsite with face-to-face instruction (three days offsite)
- Instruction and assessments occurs both onsite and offsite
- Seesaw and Google Classroom will be the student learning platforms
- Students will work on assignments given during Face-to-Face instruction on non-student days
- K-12 Continuous Learning 2.0
- For students who do not wish to attend school in the face-to-face model
- Full time, off-site instruction provided by a certificated teacher
- Students will access their learning through Google Classroom or SeeSaw
- Students will engage in Google Meets and video instruction
- Lincoln Hill Remote Alternative Learning Experience (Grades 9-12 )
- Students engage in learning through online provider platforms and some text base courses.
- Students meet with staff one time a week (onsite if possible)
- Credit acquisition can be expedited (more than 6 credits per year is possible)
- Saratoga School (Grades K-10)
- Parent Partnership Program (Homeschool)
- Families are the primary educator for their students
- Saratoga provides several curricular choices and curriculum for families
- Saratoga provides weekly onsite enrichment classes and progress monitoring
- Student Learning Plans are developed for each student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.