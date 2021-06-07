Stanwood High School graduation will look a bit more traditional this year.
Last year, due to the pandemic, graduates walked across the Utsalady Elementary gym with limited pomp and circumstance to collect their diplomas.
Two years ago, Spartan seniors packed Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett for graduation because of construction at the high school field.
This year, an in-person ceremony returns to Bob Larson stadium in front of classmates, family and friends — though there will still be pandemic precautions. Chairs will be spaced farther apart, and masks will be required.
All seven valedictorians will speak at the ceremony, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valedictorians have earned 4.0 grade point averages throughout their high school careers, meaning each student received an A in every class. A salutatorian is a student who receives just one A- during the four years of high school.
This year’s valedictorians are William Cunningham, Zaid Fackenthall, Jonah Grierson, Lily Monty, Zella O’Malley, Cody Vail and Avery Zill. The lone salutatorian is David Pederson.
The school will livestream the ceremony at shs.stanwood.wednet.edu/event_streaming for those who cannot attend in person.
Lincoln Hill graduation
Lincoln Hill High School graduates 47 students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the courtyard at the new Church Creek Campus — between Lincoln Hill and Saratoga School.
The event will follow pandemic precautions of social distancing and wearing masks.
The event will be broadcast online at lhh.stanwood.wednet.edu.
Record amount of local scholarships
Last week, 91 graduating seniors received 215 scholarships from 96 donors valued at $183,300 — 15 of those scholarships were renewable, bringing the total value of the awards to a record $245,900.
The scholarships were presented by the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation in an online video on June 1.
SCAF, in partnership with Stanwood High School and the American Legion Post 92, traditionally hosts an annual event at the high school Performing Arts Center. Pandemic restrictions turned Scholarship Night into a virtual presentation. Watch it at shs.stanwood.wednet.edu/event_streaming.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families, businesses and community organizations. Many are from endowments set up years ago by local families to create a perpetual annual scholarship in memory of a lost loved one. Any senior living within the Stanwood-Camano School District is eligible to apply.
Several new scholarships were added this year, including the D.P.G. College Fund, Garry E. Lund Memorial, Rebecca Rust Scholarship, RE/MAX Elevate and Village Chiropractic Clinic.
To learn more about becoming a scholarship sponsor, email natalie@s-caf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Scholarships awarded this year are:
(* denotes new scholarships this year)
