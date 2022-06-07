Stanwood and Lincoln Hill high school graduations are largely back to normal this year.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates and guests wore masks and sat spaced apart. Two years ago, the event was virtual. And three years ago, Stanwood High used Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett due to construction at the stadium.
But this week, all the traditional pomp and circumstance returns.
About 280 Stanwood High seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, in front of classmates, family and friends at Bob Larson stadium.
Valedictorians will speak at the ceremony.
Valedictorians have earned 4.0 grade point averages throughout their high school careers, meaning each student received an A in every class. A salutatorian is a student who receives just one A- during the four years of high school.
This year’s valedictorians are Paige Almanza, Baylor Hezel, Jada Timmer, Natalie Alexander, Kristen Ronning, Matlyn Miller, Hannah Pedersen and Ava Cook. The salutatorian is Emma Floyd.
Lincoln Hill High School graduates about 30 students at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Performing Arts Center at Stanwood High.
Lincoln Hill High — and Lincoln Academy, the middle school program — provide an alternative learning environment for students. It’s a tradition at Lincoln Hill graduation for teachers to introduce each graduate and tell some touching and impactful stories about them as they head into the world.
The schools will livestream the ceremonies on their YouTube channels. It will also be available on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices using the free BoxCast app and searching for the Stanwood-Camano School District channel.
Record amount of local scholarships
Last week, 106 graduating seniors received 258 scholarships from 108 donors valued at $258,701 — 18 of those scholarships were renewable, bringing the total value of the awards to a record $308,701.
The scholarships were presented by the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation in an in-person event at the Stanwood High performing arts center and an online video on May 31.
SCAF, in partnership with Stanwood High School and the American Legion Post 92, traditionally hosts an annual event at the high school Performing Arts Center. The event returned to in-person after pandemic restrictions turned Scholarship Night into a virtual presentation last year. Watch it at shs.stanwood.wednet.edu/event_streaming.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families, businesses and community organizations. Many are from endowments set up years ago by local families to create a perpetual annual scholarship in memory of a lost loved one. Any senior living within the Stanwood-Camano School District is eligible to apply.
Several new scholarships were added this year, including the Cascade Valley Hospital Medical Staff scholarship, Friends of Camano Island Parks scholarship, The Gilroy-Matzke Fine Arts scholarship, Hair by Kerrie scholarship, Husby Family Memorial scholarship, The Jenkins Alumnus scholarship, JR Richeson Musical scholarship, Melenia Hill Memorial scholarship, Northend Family scholarship, The Rose Emilia Memorial scholarship, Sandra Ochoa-Buenrostro Memorial scholarship, Schlagel Insurance Agency scholarship and Snowden Family Memorial scholarship.
To learn more about becoming a scholarship sponsor, email natalie@s-caf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Lorelai Adams, Natalie Alexander, Garrett Allison, Paige Almanza, Davin Arvelo, Cameron Bailey, Sophia Bailey, Kylie Barnhart, Kolten Bartram-Scott, Declan Berry, Sean Bladek, Samantha Bozarth, Vastella Britt, Jennifer Bueschke, Isabella Carroll, Ava Cook, Alyson Dahl, Connor Dahlberg, Audri Day, Samuel Down, Tess Down, Mallory Duffy, Kormik Dunbar, Elleigh Fazekas, Colton Finnegan, Emma Floyd, Ellie Fongemie, Olivia Forcier Capper, Samantha Fozard, Salma Garcia-Esquivel, Maegan Garrison, Andrew Gibson, Brandt Gilbertson, Jonathan Hagglund, Layla Hall, Leona Hansen, Ethan Hayes, Ella Heib, Grace Henken, Mackinley Hepper, Baylor Hezel, Preston Ing, Parker Johns, Hunter Jones, Savannah Jones, Lili Jones, TJ Jones, Dakota Kent, Mischa Kessler, Makenna LaComb, Maci Larsen, Aidan Link, Faith Lohnes, Zoie Lumsden, Kaylie Lyons, Maya MacDonald, Claudia Martinez, Kiaira Mascarenas, Kiley McCall, Ella McCullough, Kaeden McGlothin, Davnia McKnight, Ayden Medina, Emily Mickelson, Kathryn Miller, Koby Miller, Matlyn Miller, Brady Moore, Payton Moore, Shane Moriarty, Emmalee Murry, Karli Niegemann, Carlos Olivares, Hannah Olivares, Nathan Palmquist, Hannah Pedersen, William Rawls, Blake Reid, Charles Rhodes, Marissa Ringness, Sheridan Robbins, Kristen Ronning, Griffin Satterfield, Mackenzie Schaffer, Kameron Scott, Layne Seay, Ashley Sellers, Wyatt Smelser, Elijah Smith, Isaac Smith, Samuel Stanton, Mali Stogner, Olivia Swanson, Jada Timmer, Jordanne Van Putten, Vanessa Vela-Martinez, Autumn Vining, Christine Wennerberg, Hannah West, Emma Wheeler, Connor Wickstrom, Jalil Williams, Grace Winter, Madeline Woodruff, Lainey Workman and Amanda Young.
Scholarships awarded this year are:
- Agriculture Mechanics Memorial, Albers Scholarship, American Legion Post 92, American Legion Auxiliary 92, Sons of the American Legion Post 92, American Legion Auxiliary Post 207, American Legion Post 207, Andrew Pinkham Memorial, Austin Esary Memorial, Bertha Jones Memorial, Bonnie Susan Cole Memorial, Camaloch Men’s Club Junior Golf, Camanio Lodge #19 / T. Dolvin Memorial Scholarship, Camano Arts Association, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, Camano Island Fire & Rescue/Island County Fire Chiefs, Camano Plaza IGA Hometown Proud, Carly J. Houser Memorial, Cascade Valley Hospital Medical Staff*, Charles & Donna Cole Memorial, Children's Memorial, Cliff Myron Memorial, Close to My Heart Theater Arts, Cordona Family, Daniel E. Moss Memorial, Davis Carlson Memorial, Dayna Fure Memorial / Merrill Gardens, Designs Northwest Architects, DiAnne Shoup Memorial, Dr. Dennis and Sharon Couch Future Teacher, Edward & Katherine Jones Memorial, Eldon Allen Memorial, Emil C. Jensen Memorial, Erik Robertson Memorial, Floyd & Delores Jones Memorial, Floyd Norgaard Memorial, Friends of Camano Island Parks*, Future Farmers of America, The Gilroy Law Firm, The Gilroy-Matzke Fine Arts*, Glen & Margaret Johnson Memorial, Glenn & Sally Turk Memorial, Gordy Andrews Memorial, Grover Love Memorial, Hair by Kerrie*, Harry Heintz / Stanwood Volunteer Firefighters, Henning Family Memorial, Hope Unlimited, Husby Family Memorial*, James B. Lund Agricultural, The Jenkins Alumnus*, Joey Dettrich Baseball Foundation, John Strandjord Memorial, Joseph & Cathlyn Holton Computer Science, JR Richeson Musical*, Kiwanis Club of Stanwood-Camano, Lars Holum Memorial, Lyle & Eleanora Foster Memorial, Mabana Flames, Melenia Hill Memorial*, Michael Lee Scholarship, Michael & Shirley Rancich Memorial, Mike Buse Memorial, Norman & Antoinette Buse Memorial, North 48 Real Estate, North County Fire Fighters Association 9/11 Memorial, Northend Family*, NorthSound Physical Therapy – Celebrating 30 Years, Northwest Veterinary Clinic-Andrew Stang Memorial, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, PALS / Patty Besancon Memorial, Penny Buse Scholarship, RE/MAX Elevate, Robert & Marion Nicholas Memorial, The Rose Emilia Memorial*, Ruth Gavin Memorial, Samuel & Gertrude Pusey Memorial, Sandra Ochoa-Buenrostro Memorial*, SCAF Christian Ed, Schlagel Insurance Agency*, Schlosser Family Scholarship Fund, Seth Nelson Memorial, Shelly Greer Memorial, Shields-Life Long Learning-SCP Alumni, Snowden Family Memorial*, Sobotta Family, Stanwood 4A Booster Club, Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild, Stanwood-Camano Rotary Foundation, Stanwood Camano PSE-SEIU, Stanwood Foursquare Church, Stanwood Lions Club, Steelhead Swim Team, Stillaguamish Grange #1058, Stilly River Mechanical, Sven & Hildur Skoglund Memorial, Taylor Family Memorial, Theresa E. Nicholas Memorial, Triplett Scholarship, Twin City High Class of 1952, Twin City Idlers Car Club, Twin City Sportsman's Club, Utsalady Ladies Aid, Village Chiropractic Clinic, Wana Duma Children’s Project, and Windermere Real Estate.
(* denotes new scholarships this year)
