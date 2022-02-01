Rich Good sees plenty of opportunity in Stanwood.
“We have all the elements you want to take off. We just need to figure out how to make it happen,” said Good, the new Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Good started in January after a career of leading nonprofit organizations, including YMCA branches in California and for the Boy Scouts. He is a native of Everett and earned a degree in nonprofit administration from the University of the Pacific in California.
Good moved back to the Pacific Northwest to be closer to family. He now lives in Marysville. But he said he leaped at the opportunity to lead the chamber.
“I like being engaged in a community,” he said. “Everybody I’ve met is very friendly, and they all want the community to succeed.”
He replaces Deanna Sigel, who left the position in December after about 11 months on the job.
“A change in directors, COVID and a lot of uncertainty — a lot of business came to a screeching halt at times,” Good said. “Things are opening up again. I hope to help add some stability.”
Chamber board president Judy Williams said 2020 was not good for the organization.
“We lost every single piece of our income — membership fees and fundraising events,” she said.
And while 2021 started with high hopes, “it didn’t pan out as well as we’d like,” said Williams, citing that events were still limited.
“But I think we’re poised to have a super, strong year,” she said of 2022. “I think Rich is bringing a well-rounded overall approach to the job. And it’s a job with many hats, but he’s been really effective at getting the foundational pieces of the chamber in place so we can get out and work on relationship-building and business improvement.”
The chamber hosts events, provides educational opportunities and support to business owners and informs them what’s available and happening in other communities.
Although the future remains uncertain for community gatherings, the chamber is still planning the 2022 Summer Concert series and Summer Arts Jam. In addition to Good, the chamber has hired Olivia Hanstad to manage the chamber’s online presence and social media.
“I think the chamber can be doing more courses and workshops on topics such as how small businesses can find insurance and bookkeepers,” Good said. “There’s not enough hours in the day for small business owners to research all that. The chamber can serve in that capacity.”
He said Stanwood could also aim toward becoming a tourist destination.
“That would attract more traffic to our businesses,” Good said. “It is a city with a lot of history. How do you leverage that? I’m still in the middle of fact finding, getting everyone thinking the same way. What will best attract business and customers?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.