...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Cassie Merritt hit the ground running — almost literally.
The new Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director started last week, and the first order of business was coordinating the Snow Goose Fun Run on Saturday.
“I want to be a part of helping and doing what I can for the community,” the Camano Island resident said. “My first goal is to get out there and see what I can do to help businesses.”
Merritt takes over for Rich Good, who resigned earlier this month after accepting a position with the Boy Scouts of America. Good started in January after replacing Deanna Sigel, who left the position in December after about 11 months on the job.
Chamber board president Judy Williams said she understands the recent turnover in the director position might look concerning to some but that past executive directors moved on for various personal reasons.
“We try to be as transparent as we can, and people can reach out to us with any concerns,” Williams said. “Rich did a lot of good work, and I think we’re making a lot of good progress.”
Merritt had originally applied for the chamber’s marketing and social media position, but officials quickly realized during the interview she would make a good executive director, Williams said.
“While talking to her, Rich and I both looked at each other and knew she’d be the replacement,” Williams said. “We’re really excited to be working with her.”
Merritt said the feeling is mutual.
“I plan to spend the next few weeks meeting with business owners and building relationships and getting to know them and what they need help with,” said Merritt, 30. “We’re all coming out of this weird time, and I think what we’re all seeing right now is hope. There are some exciting opportunities as things get back to normal.”
Merritt has been a volunteer, blogger and podcast host. She and her husband own Merritt Builders in Burlington. She said that experience building a business from the bottom up will help her in her role with the chamber.
“A lot of businesses took a hard hit during the lockdown, but we are all a community and can help each other,” she said. “We can rekindle and rebuild and become stronger. I don’t plan on leaving any time soon, and I’m excited to see where we can take Stanwood together.”
