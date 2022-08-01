Stanwood Chamber of Commerce logo

The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is ceasing operations after 45 years.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the impending closure of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce,” organization officials wrote in an email to members Friday announcing the decision. “Unfortunately, the resources available were not sufficient to correct a multitude of issues and would continue to hinder service to our membership.”

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.