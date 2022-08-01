The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is ceasing operations after 45 years.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the impending closure of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce,” organization officials wrote in an email to members Friday announcing the decision. “Unfortunately, the resources available were not sufficient to correct a multitude of issues and would continue to hinder service to our membership.”
Katie Shrock, the chamber board vice president who joined the board in spring, said the various hurdles for the organization proved too large to overcome. She declined to further describe the specific issues facing the chamber.
“It was hours and hours of conversations,” she said. “It was a tough decision, but we’re trying to do what’s best.”
The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce, originally incorporated as a nonprofit in 1977, has 64 members.
“Chambers of commerce are kind of that bridge between merchants and consumers,” Shrock said. “The chamber helps people know what’s going on and hosts events to draw people in.”
The closure of the chamber comes after the organization has seen four executive directors over the past 19 months.
The chamber hired Cassie Merritt in April. The Camano Island resident took over for Rich Good, who resigned in April after accepting a position with the Boy Scouts of America. Good started in January after replacing Deanna Sigel, who left the position in December after about 11 months on the job.
Stanwood also is honoring the contract with the chamber allowing it to complete the summer concert series to provide “revenue needed to settle its remaining obligations,” officials wrote in the email to members.
However, the organization’s annual golf tournament fundraiser at Camaloch Golf Club has been canceled.
“There’s energy out there for a fresh start. I just don’t know what it will look like right now,” Shrock said about the possibility of a new chamber-like group forming in Stanwood in the future. “I know that the area’s growing business community is going to come out of this stronger.”
