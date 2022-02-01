Stanwood will get its first woman police chief this week.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rebecca Lewis has been selected as the new Stanwood police chief, and her start date is Tuesday, Feb. 1, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said.
Lewis of Ferndale is a watch commander, serves on the county’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force and is a member of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Implicit Bias Education Team.
“Lewis will be the first female Stanwood police chief,” Martin said.
Lewis has served in many roles during her 18-year career, including special investigations unit, school resource officer, TAC officer at the Criminal Justice Training Commission, sergeant for the city of Stanwood, office of neighborhoods community engagement and crime prevention sergeant, civil disturbance team member, watch commander, and most recently as the Sheriff’s Office North Precinct Commander.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve in the city of Stanwood as their chief of police,” Lewis said in a news release. “I will work hard to deliver progressive and professional law enforcement services to our residents, visitors and business community.”
Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin will step down Jan. 31 after two years in the role. He is transferring to a position in Special Operations with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin, like other Stanwood officers, is employed through the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office because Stanwood contracts for law enforcement services through the agency.
Smith no longer 'interim' administrator
The Stanwood City Council on Jan. 27 removed the "interim" title for Shawn Smith, elevating him to city administrator. Smith, who has filled the position since September, received a unanimous vote to confirm his permanent appointment.
“My management style involves supporting collaboration and making sure others are heard,” he said. “It’s important to treat people with respect and give them the tools and training they need to do their job.”
Smith previously served as the city engineer and capital projects manager and has been employed with the city since January 2016. With over 19 years of local government experience, he has worked for the City of Marysville, Snohomish County and served on the City of Everett’s Transportation Advisory Committee.
Under the direction and authority of the mayor, the city administrator oversees a staff of 30-35 to administer city functions.
Smith said his vision for Stanwood includes focusing on downtown revitalization by attracting and retaining businesses, making parks a priority and focusing on smart growth with an emphasis on pedestrian connections by putting in sidewalks where they are needed.
Council makes other appointments
The Stanwood City Council has filled a number of other open seats on commissions and committees.
The council appointed Jeff Wheatley to Planning Commission Position 7 for a two-year term. Wheatley, who has lived in Stanwood for seven years, is the chief operating officer for Angel of the Winds Casino Resort and has more than 25 years of experience in tribal gaming. The position was vacated by former Commissioner Larry Sather, who resigned.
The City Council approved this year’s council committee selections:
Community Development/Economic Development
- Dani Gaumond, Marcus Metz, Steve Shepro
- Alternate: Andreena Bergman
Finance/Personnel
- Darren Robb, Marcus Metz, Tim Schmitt
- Alternate: Dani Gaumond
Public Safety
- Tim Pearce, Steve Shepro, Tim Schmitt
- Alternate: Andreena Bergman
Public Works/Parks
- Darren Robb, Tim Pearce, Andreena Bergman
- Alternate: Tim Schmitt
Viking Way project gets grant
City Administrator Shawn Smith reported that the Public Works Department had received a grant for a project near Viking Way.
“The city will be receiving a grant of $865,000 from the Puget Sound Regional Council for the Viking Way Phase 2 project,” Smith said. “This will extend Viking Way from its current terminus to 92nd Ave. and align with the main entrance into the QFC parking lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.