The Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved interlocal agreements with Snohomish County Jail Services and the Snohomish Health District.
Stanwood will continue its contract with Snohomish County Jail Services, which provides facilities and personnel to confine people who are arrested, detained or convicted of criminal offenses in Stanwood.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is making changes to daily inmate housing rates in 2021, replacing a variable pricing system with a flat rate. Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin said staff discussed other options, but Marysville and Lynnwood jails are at capacity. The proposed flat rate for Snohomish County Jail is less than Skagit and King county jails.
Stanwood will also continue to support the Snohomish Health District. The annual fee of $7,000 helps the county’s mission to prevent disease and promote health. Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan said there were past concerns about communication with the city, but it has improved since.
Council appoints new positions
Stanwood City Planning Commissioner Linda Utgard died in December, and Callaghan appointed Cody Davis as her replacement.
Utgard was a self-proclaimed “political junkie” and served on the planning commission and council for 30 years.
Council members at Thursday’s meeting remembered Utgard’s dedication to the city.
“She gave her heart and soul to the city of Stanwood. She will surely be missed,” council member Dianne White said.
Council member Judy Williams said that when she first joined the planning commission, Utgard was welcoming and helped new commissioners get up to speed.
“She was the ultimate volunteer,” council member Steve Shepro said.
In other personnel news:
- The council chose Shepro to serve in 2021 as mayor pro tem, meaning he'll fill in as mayor if needed.
- Scott James started Thursday as Stanwood's new financial director.
Honoring 9/11 heroes
The council approved renaming the portion of Highway 532 between 72nd Avenue and Pioneer Highway to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and is seeking suggestions for names.
North County Fire and EMS Chief John Cermak told the council that since 2018, the fire department has raised a large American flag on the aerial ladder truck to honor those who died in the terrorist attack.
In 2019, the department lined this stretch of Highway 532 with 343 flags for the fallen firefighters and paid tribute at the Stanwood fire station. In 2020, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office added 72 flags to recognize the police officers who died.
People can submit suggestions for naming the section of highway to kcasey@northcountyfireems.com before Jan. 30. A committee will then vote on the suggested names and submit a proposal to the state Transportation Commission, which would officially rename the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.