The Stanwood City Council last week approved its budget, accepted a grant for Phase 2 of Viking Way and approved Snohomish PUD’s request for an easement to install electrical infrastructure.
2021-2022 budget
Council members approved the 2021-2022 budget they’ve been hammering out for much of the year.
Revenues for the coming biennium are set at $53.2 million and expenditures at $48.3 million.
Funds are earmarked for new staff positions: economic development/marketing manager, public works supervisor, engineering technician, parks/streets maintenance and a half-time code enforcement officer.
The city’s work plan includes major initiatives to boost the local economy, such as Main Street revitalization, a hotel feasibility study and business recruitment and retention. The city will assess impacts on the 80th Avenue corridor by new housing developments and will work with the state to address Highway 532 traffic.
Parks will move forward with the new Hamilton Park and boat launch, Phase 2 of Port Susan Trail, the Irvine Slough drainage improvement project and planning for Ovenell Park and the Johnson Farm properties.
Viking Way Phase 2
The Puget Sound Regional Council awarded Stanwood a $433,500 grant to help with design and right of way for Viking Way Phase 2. The city’s match is $67,500.
The project is estimated to cost $200,000 for design and $300,000 for right of way.
Viking Way Phase 1 is nearly complete now that the street lights are on. There are just a few items left on the to-do list. Phase 1 constructed an improved roadway — with drainage, sidewalks and lighting — that links 88th and 92nd avenues NW. Phase 1 ends next to Petco. Drivers then continue in a dogleg through the parking lot to reach an awkward intersection on 92nd Avenue.
Phase 2 will build Viking Way straight through the Snohomish County PUD storage yard to align with the entrance to the QFC parking lot on 92nd Avenue. Phase 2 will make for a much safer intersection, reducing competing left turns into the two shopping centers.
New PUD substation
Snohomish County PUD is in the process of building a new Twin City electrical substation on the south side of Pioneer Highway, west of 72nd Avenue. It’s part of a program to replace the outdated north Stanwood Substation which is in the 100-year floodplain.
The new substation will increase normal and emergency capacities, strengthen circuit ties, modernize facilities and improve service reliability.
The council approved a 45-foot by 20-foot easement in the southeast corner of the Fox Hill Estates near the detention pond to install feeder vaults, conduit and cable to feed overhead line from the new substation.
The easement is nonexclusive, so the PUD shares it with city utilities. A water main and a sewer main are in the same location, but the PUD can install their conduits without affecting them. The PUD equipment will all be underground. The PUD would be responsible for moving their lines if necessary for road work, said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
The PUD would obtain the permits, pay the $1,000 appraised value, limit the destruction of the walkway on Pioneer Highway and repair the access to the pond after their work is done.
Holiday decor
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said that City Hall has turned into an elf workshop with staff busily getting holiday decorations ready to put on city-owned lamp posts on Viking Way and Main Street.
In October, at Mayor Elizabeth Callighan’s request, the council approved $50,000 for holiday street decorations to cheer residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just want it to feel like Christmas,” Callaghan said. “We haven’t bought new decorations for town since I’ve been on the council. I actually got to pick them out. It’s one of my most exciting things to do so far.”
She chose simple green garlands that twine up the lamp posts, which will be topped in green fir wreaths with bright red bows and white lights.
“All of City Hall has been all-hands-on-deck to fluff the wreaths and garlands as they come out of the boxes,” she said.
Decorations should be up by Dec. 5, in time for the Virtual Tree Lighting, which will stream live on the Discover Stanwood Camano Facebook page.
