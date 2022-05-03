The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved the comprehensive plan’s vision statement during its April 28 meeting.
The statement, which consists of a vision, mission and core values statement, is among the city's first steps to update its comprehensive plan that will guide Stanwood's growth in the coming years. The step comes after the council voted March 10 to work with Blueline Group and Transpo Group on updating the document.
The vision states the city’s aim is to “promote historic downtown Stanwood as the commercial and cultural heart of the Greater Stanwood-Camano region while strategically planning for future growth and economic development opportunities of the entire city.”
There are seven values listed in the core values statement that will be prioritized during the comprehensive plan process: sense of community, livability, mobility, growth, economic development, environment and parks.
The comprehensive plan is a 20-year planning document that sets policies for population growth and development. The plan includes information and policies on land use, housing, utilities, rural development, transportation and more. The policies in this plan are then implemented into the city’s zoning and development regulations.
Each city and county is required to update their comprehensive plans at least once every eight years under the Growth Management Act. King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties are required to update their plans by June 30, 2024.
Municipal code update
The City Council also approved a $252,550 contract with BHC Consultants to update the city’s municipal code. It passed 6-1, with councilmember Tim Schmitt opposing.
The Stanwood municipal code has not been updated since 1968, and it needs updated regulations that match the city’s growth and development over the past 56 years, Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
BHC consultants will review the existing code for areas that need revising, participate in public engagement, draft the new language and prepare environmental documents. Funding comes from $200,000 in the 2021 budget, with an additional $50,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The council also unanimously voted to pay $20,000 to BHC to update the Stanwood Street and Utility Standards. This would require looking over the document, editing it and making it consistent with the new municipal code and comprehensive plan.
An advisory group will provide feedback on both the municipal code update and comprehensive plan, as these projects overlap, city officials said.
