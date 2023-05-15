The Stanwood City Council has approved five grants for local businesses through its newly launched Storefront Improvement Program.
The program aims to preserve and enhance the appeal of downtown commercial retail areas, while encouraging investment in downtown through visual and physical improvements to storefront buildings.
With $90,000 in grant funds to award, all five projects will cost $52,971.00, leaving $37,029.00 left for the rest of the year.
Three more applications are pending. The five applicants are:
• On The Brick Road antique mall requested $12,414 and to use it to replace signage, put on a fresh coat of paint and make other exterior improvements to the building.
• Jimmy’s Pizza and Pasta restaurant requested $7,500 and will install new weather-resistant doors, and add a new front door header and side trim.
• The Granary Building, home to Mammoth Burger Co., Jasmin Thai Cuisine & Sushi and Still Water Lounge, requested $11,600 for new signs, lights, windows, paint and furniture. The funds will go toward improvements on all three business exteriors.
• Scattered Deck Games requested $6,000 to replace its existing garage doors. The applicant said these upgrades would allow for use of the full area — tripling retail floor space and doubling the floor space for guests to gather.
• The building on 102nd Ave. NW, which houses Patini’s Grill, Trend Salon and Sahara Pizza, requested $15,457 to paint, replace windows and doors and install new trim.
The council also continued wading through and updating the municipal code, a collection of laws passed by the city government
The last comprehensive update was in the late 1960s, and 50 years of amendments have resulted in inconsistencies and outdated regulations, said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
The update aims to modernize the code, improve clarity and make it consistent with current laws. Because of the size of the code document, it’s been broken into sections.
Title 9 was discussed, which deals with public peace, morals and public safety. Notable changes proposed to this Title included adding a new chapter that adopts a code of conduct so people may be removed from city-owned or leased property if they behave dangerously, illegally or threateningly.
The council also discussed adding a new section that prohibits intentionally using a controlled substance in public. This section is similar to those recently adopted by Anacortes and Bellingham. The council noted that the definition of "controlled substance" excludes hemp and cannabis.
The section will be discussed further on May 25.
Other updates:
• The wildland-urban interface code will take effect July 1, requiring any construction in a wildland-urban area in an interface or intermix zone — which includes most of the city of Stanwood — to do non-combustible exterior construction.
“All of Stanwood other than maybe about three houses and a little bit of commercial, are included in this code,” said Building Official and Code Compliance Officer Scott Black.
Black noted there are some exceptions for historically recognized buildings.
“This code does not deal with the interior side of that structure,” Black said. “It only deals with the outside structure. It’s trying to protect that structure from fire coming over, burning that structure, that structure falling down, adding fuel to the fire, and therefore progressing the fire even more so.”
This is a state-mandated code, but the council voted to formally adopt it at their next meeting.
• The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a new vehicle for the Volunteer Citizen Patrol Program that Mayor Sid Roberts proposed.
The program will be managed by the police chief and allow citizens to participate in duties such as disabled parking enforcement, radar speed checks, park-and-ride lot patrol, stolen vehicle search and other non-hazardous patrol duties.
Rather than buying a new vehicle for the program, the council voted to purchase the Building Official’s replacement vehicle one year earlier than scheduled and not trade in the current vehicle.
• The council will allow the mayor to sign a contract with Dawson Construction LLC for the 92nd Avenue NW sidewalk project. Dawson Construction provided the lowest bid of $246,700.
This construction will add sidewalk between 271st and 272nd Street NW to provide a walking path to the Heritage Park trail. This project will include a sidewalk, street widening, accessible ramps, curb and gutter to 92nd Avenue NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.