...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Stanwood City Council unanimously passed a new Transportation Improvement Plan during its June 23 meeting.
The TIP is required to be updated every six years and includes a list of the city’s present and future transportation projects. The plan allows the city to apply for state and federal grants, and its main purpose is to ensure the city has a plan up to six years in the future that will help them coordinate their transportation program.
Council is not required to approve of all programs listed on the TIP, and there were no budget costs in approving the updated plan.
According to city documents, changes to the plan include:
Adding the Port Susan Trail, phases 2-5; Church Creek Park Loop Trail; and Viking Way street phase 2
Adding asphalt overlays on 68th Avenue NW from 280th Street NW to the city limits, 72nd Avenue NW to Pioneer Highway, 104th Drive NW, 103rd Drive NW, 102nd Drive NW, 273rd Place NW, 272nd Place NW, and 271st Street NW
Breaking the 80th Avenue Reconstruction into two phases
Adjusting scope of work for the Main Street Beautification effort
Adjusting a plan to reconstruct and widen 284th Street by having it start at 80th Avenue and end at 68th Avenue.
Remove a plan for improvements on 72nd Avenue such as widening the roads and improving intersections. This is because much of this area is on private property and will be addressed during an upcoming planned development.
Removing plans for two new sidewalks, one from 68th Street to 69th Street and another from 271st Street and 272nd Street.
